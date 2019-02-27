Ten Oxford athletes who have signed to play in college and one National Merit Scholarship finalist were honored during a Wednesday morning ceremony in the school's gymnasium. Students are Andrew Edwards, Eille Sparks, Hayley Dempsey, Deinnah Isaac, Seth Turner, Landon Macoy, Chase White, Kendall McCallum, Tyetus Smith-Lindsey, Asante Ferrell and Eugene Leonard. (Photo by Trent Penny)
OXFORD — Oxford High School’s gymnasium meshed two worlds Wednesday. The table displays of pictures and sports mementos gave a mass college signing ceremony a graduation appeal in the concessions dining area.
Look down to court level, and two long, facing, chair-lined table rows, draped with black covers and topped with name tags made Larry Davidson Court look like a polling place.
By the time 10 athletes over six sports, one National Merit Scholarship finalist, seven coaches, Davidson, the school’s athletics director, and Oxford principal Heath Harmon had their turns at the mic, a mass of family and friends mixed and made gone finger foods and cake.
The ceremony alone took 27 minutes, as the following athletes were honored for earning chances to play in college: football’s Kendall McCallum (LSU), Tyetus Smith-Lindsey (UAB) and Asante Ferrell (Birmingham Southern); basketball’s Eugene Leonard (Wallace State-Hanceville); softball’s Eilee Sparks (Coastal Alabama Community College); soccer’s Deinnah Isaac (Faulkner University); track’s Hayley Dempsey (College of Charleston); and tennis’ Seth Turner, Landon McCoy and Chase White, all to Gadsden State.
Andrew Edwards is the National Merit Scholarship finalist.
“You’re going to see the culmination of a lot of hard work,” Harmon said while helping Davidson kick off festivities.
Two Division I football signees headlined the group, with Smith-Lindsey’s college choice the most recent news. He committed to UAB via social media Feb. 21, choosing UAB over offers from Memphis and North Alabama and a preferred walk-on shot at Auburn.
The 5-foot-7, 165-pound Smith-Lindsey, a three-time all-state and all-Calhoun County selection, rushed for more than 6,000 yards over his varsity career.
“He’s not a giant, but he’s got a giant heart,” Oxford coach Ryan Herring said. “That’s what separated him from everybody else, his heart, his willingness to slam the ball into the line of scrimmage against people for three straight years.
“It’s no secret who was getting the ball most of the time.”
Oxford running backs coach Jeff Bain told the story of Smith-Lindsey’s 100-yard game against Gadsden City as a sophomore.
“It wasn’t the yards he had but how he got the yards,” Bain said. “It was four yards, and Gadsden, at the time, man, they had guys that looked like Kendall hitting him, and he just got back up and got back in the huddle.”
Smith-Lindsey played three games with a broken ankle late in his sophomore year, Bain said. The senior said he hopes to prove something for smaller players as a Division I running back/slot receiver.
“I want to show people something different from me, because I know I have different abilities than everybody else my size,” he said. “I want to prove that it doesn’t matter, your size. You can produce at any level.”
On the opposite end of the physical spectrum is McCallum, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker known for hitting. He signed with LSU on Dec. 19, the first day of the early signing period, but waited to participate in a public ceremony, choosing LSU over Missouri and Ole Miss.
“They just let me know that I have a good chance of getting on the field early, where I stand with them and why they want me,” McCallum said.
McCallum had 80 tackles as a senior, including 12 for loss and six sacks. He missed four games while undergoing tests and a heart catherization. The tests followed multiple asthmatic-like episodes with chest pains, he said.
One of the reasons he chose LSU was the school’s continued communication and loyalty to him through that time.
“They saw some tightness around my heart,” he said. “It ultimately wasn’t anything. It was just mostly just tightness around my chest.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.