PLEASANT VALLEY — Pleasant Valley softball shortstop Savannah Williams signed with Central Alabama Community College during a ceremony in the school's library Wednesday.
"I wanted to stay closer to home," said Williams, who will be based at CACC's Alexander City campus. "I didn't want to move off and have to go, like, four hours.
"My goal is to get back to JSU. It may not end up there, but, if it doesn't, I'll go somewhere else."
The senior is nearing 2018 senior McKinley Parris’ school records, batting .416 with a .516 on-base percentage in five seasons. She has 245 hits, 61 doubles, 14 triples and 13 home runs with 152 RBIs and 72 steals.