Donoho goalie Maggie Wakefield made a key stop against Sacred Heart’s Abby Vingers in the first round of a penalty-kick shootout, then made a penalty kick to force the second round, and Donoho went on to win in a key area match Monday at home.
The 1-0 victory put Donoho closer to clinching the area. The Falcons (12-1) play host to area foe Saks on April 23.
Monday’s match marked the third Donoho-Sacred Heart showdown this season. Sacred Heart won the first 2-1, and Donoho won 5-1 in the April 6 Calhoun County final.
Vingers scored the winning goal in the first match and did not play in the county final.
After both teams fought to a scoreless tie through regulation Monday, Angel Nguyen, Sophia Allen and Tosin Sanusi hit penalty kicks to help Sacred Heart build a 3-1 lead in the first five-on-five shootout.
Erin Turley, Jenna Stremmel and Wakefield connected to get Donoho to the second round. Anna Grace Jones and Emma Burk Owsley scored for Donoho in the second.
Softball
Pleasant Valley 14, Weaver 3: Cortney Williams went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Pleasant Valley improved to 21-8 overall and 6-0 in 3A, Area 11 play.
The Raiders will play Wellborn today and Wednesday, away then at home, needing to win once to earn the right to play host to the area tournament.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Lindsey Pritchett, 2-for-3, three runs, one RBI.
—Ava Boozer, 1-for-2, two runs.
—Savannah Williams, 3-for-3, triple, three runs, three RBIs.
—Bailey Harris, 2-for-3, one run, two RBIs.
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.
—Ella Whitehead, 2-for-2, double, one run, one RBI.
—Krystal Brown, 2-for-3, one run.
—Julianna Ballew, 1-for-2, one RBI.
—Leah Patterson, pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowed three hits, one earned run and one walk, struck out seven batters.
Weaver’s top performers
—Jayden Forsyth, 2-for-3, two runs.
—Haley Homesley, 2-for-3, two RBIs.
—Keylee Leach, one RBI.
Faith Christian 8, Wadley 7: Erin McVeigh drove in the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Faith Christian improved to 3-1 in 1A, Area 8 play. The Lions will play host to Talladega County Central on Thursday, with the right to host the area tourney on the line.
Other top performers for Faith:
—Madi Snow, three-run home run in fifth inning to tie the game, three hits total.
—Elizabeth Bedford, three hits.
—Jordan Campbell, three hits.
Oxford 4, Cleburne County 3: Eilee Sparks went 2-for-4 with a double, scored a run and drove in two to lead Oxford, which improved to 17-14 on the year.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Sarah Howell, four walks, one run.
—Emily Thrasher, 3-for-3, double, one run; pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief, allowed no hits or runs, struck out seven batters.
—Tia Titi, 1-for-3, double, one RBI.
Baseball
Hokes Bluff 5, Piedmont 1: Logan Pruitt, Bryce Walter, Silas Thompson and Sean Smith combined to allow six hits and one earned run over six innings, but Piedmont fell to Hokes Bluff.
Top performers for Piedmont:
—Pruitt, pitched two innings, allowed one hit and two walks but no runs with two strikeouts.
—Thompson, pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowed no hits or runs with two walks and a strikeout; also went 1-for-2 at the plate, one run.
—Smith, pitched one inning, allowed one hit with no runs or walks, struck out one batter.
—Jake Hayes, one RBI.