Piedmont began its quest for another area baseball title at Weaver on Wednesday and emerged with a 12-1 win over the Bearcats in six innings.
The game, originally set for today but moved up a day to avoid predictions of rain, was a scoreless pitchers’ duel between Piedmont’s Logan Pruitt and Weaver’s Jadon Calhoun for three innings.
Then Piedmont’s offense erupted for five runs in the fourth. The Bulldogs added two runs in the fifth and put the game away with five runs in the sixth against the Bearcats’ bullpen.
Pruitt finished with a six-inning complete game. He surrendered three hits and three walks while fanning four. Calhoun struck out five Bulldogs.
The teams will play a doubleheader at Piedmont on Friday.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Mason Mohon, three singles, two RBIs, one run
—Jack Hayes, three singles, one RBI
—Austin Estes, two singles, one RBI, one run
—Nick Johnson, single, sacrifice fly, two RBIs
—Bryce Walter, single, hit by pitch, two runs
—Brant Deerman, single, one RBI, one run
—Sean Smith, single, hit by pitch, one run
Other top performers for Weaver:
—Dylan Deloach, single
—Taylor Thompson, single
—Colby Thompson, single
—Jackson Williams, one run
Pleasant Valley 10, Wellborn 1: At Wellborn, the Panthers and the Raiders played the first game of their Class 3A, Area 9 series Wednesday, a day early, to avoid rain anticipated for today.
Pleasant Valley backed Jackson Almaroad’s complete game on the mound with 15 hits and played error-free baseball.
Leadoff hitter Ashton King led the way for the Raiders with four hits, including a triple and a double, in five at-bats. He scored twice and had one RBI.
The two teams will play a doubleheader at Pleasant Valley on Friday.
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Almaroad, seven innings pitched, six strikeouts, one walk, six hits
—Dalton Page, two singles, three RBIs
—Alex Parris, home run, single, two RBIs, two runs
—Skyler McLeod, two singles, two RBIs, two runs
—Jake Upton, two singles, one RBI, two runs
—Garrett Cranmer, double, single, one run
Top performers for Wellborn:
—Jett Smith, double, single
—Will Waldrop, double, one run
—Brayden Dempsey, one RBI
—Evan Beadles, single
—Beau Neely, single
—Joseph Wyatt, single
White Plains 5, Lincoln 4: Tyler Daniel’s sacrifice fly tied the game, and Houston Conger reached on an error to end the game for White Plains in eight innings.
White Plains’ top performers:
—Brendan Roper, 3-for-4, two runs, one inning pitched, two strikeouts, winning pitcher
—Matthew Clay, seven innings pitched, two earned runs, nine strikeouts
—Jaden Chatman, 1-for-3, one RBI
Tennis
Donoho sweeps Plainview: The Falcons swept boys and girls tennis matches by identical 9-0 scores over Plainview on Tuesday afternoon at Anniston Country Club.
The girls allowed Plainview to win only one game in nine matches, while winning 72. Emma Wiedmer, Claire Hillman, Virginia Hutto, Lily Grace Draper and Mary Marshall Perry all won their singles matches 8-0, while Claire Walker won 8-1.
Wiedmer-Hutto, Hillman-Draper and Walker-Perry won their doubles matches by 8-0 scores.
Meanwhile, the boys piled up an impressive victory. Harrison Han, Gray Hanley and Reese McWhorter won their singles matches by 8-0 scores. Cooper Montgomery rolled 8-1 and Jack Ballard and Rhett Rigsby took 8-2 wins.
The team of Montgomery-Hanley won in doubles 8-0, while Han-Rigsby won 8-1 and the team of Ballard-McWhorter finished off the day with an 8-3 doubles win.
“It was a good day for us and we tried to work on some shots that would help each of them improve their game,” Donoho coach Laurie Rigsby said.
Donoho sweeps Faith Christian: The Falcons picked up yet another sweep at Anniston Country Club on Wednesday. The girls defeated Faith Christian 9-0, while the boys claimed an 8-1 victory.
Wiedmer defeated Zana Christjohn 8-3 in No. 1 singles. Hillman beat Sara Christjohn at No. 2 singles 8-0. Hutto picked up an 8-5 victory at No. 3 singles over Kristin Covington. At No. 4 singles, Draper won 8-1 over Megan Ford. Walker defeated Dacey Dunaway 8-2 at No. 5 singles, and Perry won 8-3 at No. 6 singles over Kassidy Nix.
Wiedmer-Hutto won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, Hillman-Draper 8-1 at No. 2 and Walker-Perry 8-4 at No. 3, as the Falcons improved to 6-1 on the season.
On the boys side, Faith Christian’s Eli Mitchell picked up the Lions’ lone victory, defeating Rigsby 8-2.
Montgomery defeated Jac Myrick 8-1. Han won 8-3 over Joshua Goode. Hanley defeated Brodie Yarbrough 8-6 in a tie-breaker. After being down 6-2, Hanley rallied to win six straight points and the match. Ballard won 8-5 over Evan Miller, and McWhorter 8-3 over Gavin Randall.
The Falcons swept the doubles portion of the competition to run their season record to 5-1. Both the Donoho boys and girls will be back in action Friday when they host Sylvania. Faith Christian will host Plainview today.