SOUTHSIDE — Sarah Howell went 3-for-5 with two home runs, two runs and three RBIs to lead Oxford’s softball team to a 9-4 victory over Southside on Monday.
Keesheninna Titi also hit two homers, going 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs.
Oxford improved to 12-8 in its first action since beating Southside 14-7 on March 19. Oxford’s other top performers:
—Emily Thrasher, 3-for-4, one run; pitched four innings in relief, allowed three hits, one walk and no runs with nine strikeouts.
—Bailey Clark, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI.
—Eilee Sparks, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
Alexandria 7, Sardis 0: Lanie Dreyer pitched a two-hitter with four strikeouts and three walks in seven innings, and Maggie Phillips hit her fourth home run of the season to pace Alexandria.
The Valley Cubs improved to 11-7 headed into today’s home against against 5A, Area 12 opponent Southside.
Alexandria’s other top performers against Sardis:
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs.
—Kodie Williams, 2-for-2, triple, four RBIs.
—Jordan Beason, 1-for-3, one run.
—Logan Irwin, 2-for-3, one run.