OXFORD — Larry Noah hit a double and triple and drove in three runs to lead Ohatchee’s baseball team to an 8-2 victory over B.B. Comer in the Spring Experience at Choccolocco Park.
Noah went 2-for-4 and scored a run, as well.
Other top performers for Ohatchee (7-7):
—Baylee Graham, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI, stolen base.
—Konnor Baswell, 2-for-4, double, one run, one RBI, stolen base.
—Blake Ogle, 1-for-4, one run; seven innings pitched, seven hits, two earned runs, 10 strikeouts, no walks.
—Josh Lipham, 1-for-3, one run.
—Dominique Thomas, 1-for-1, one run, stolen base.