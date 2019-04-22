MONTGOMERY — Donoho’s girls came through the first day of the 1A-3A state tournament in fourth place, nine behind St. James and St. Luke’s and three back of Bayside Academy, and the boys are third with 24, 18 behind Houston Academy and St. James.
Faith Christian’s girls stand in ninth place with 10 points.
Donoho’s girls: All six individuals and three doubles teams got through to at least the second round (quarterfinals). No. 1 singles player Emma Wiedmer defeated Westminster-Oak Mountain’s Macy Mixon 6-2, 6-0., and No. 6 singles player Mary Marshall Perry got through to the semifinals, beating Holy Spirit’s Eva Farrish 6-0, 6-0 and Bayside Academy’s Lillie McInnis, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
No. 2 Claire Hillman, No. 3 Virginia Hutto, No. 4 Lily Grace Draper and No. 5 Claire Walker drew first-round byes.
In doubles, No. 1 Wiedmer-Hutto drew a first-round bye but lost to Bayside Academy’s Kirkland-Hart 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 Hillman-Draper drew a first-round bye, and No. 3 Walker-Perry beat Providence Christian’s Parrish-Still 6-1, 6-2 before falling to St. James’ Taylor-Browning 6-4, 6-2.
Donoho’s boys: No. 1 singles player Cooper Montgomery made the semifinals, beating Lauderdale County’s Brett Marlow 7-5, 6-0 and Red Bay’s Noah Brewer 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 Harrison Han drew a first-round bye and beat Whitesburg Christian’s Carson Spivey 6-2, 6-2 to make the semifinals.
No. 4 Rhett Rigsby beat Sumiton Christian’s Gabe Dollar 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 then fell to Houston Academy’s Hayes Edwards 6-1, 6-4. No. 6 Reese McWhorter beat Lauderdale County’s Connor Garrett 6-4, 6-2 then fell to Houston Academy’s Mitchell Piedra 6-1, 6-1.
The No. 1 doubles team of Montgomery-Gray Hanley beat T.R. Miller’s Bishop-Lang 6-4, 6-4 then lost to St. Bernard’s Tang-Kim 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. The No. 2 doubles team of Han-Rigsby got through to the semifinals, beating St. Bernard’s Yi-Kim 6-3, 6-2 and Whitesburg Christian’s Paulus-Spivey 6-1, 6-2.
Donoho’s No. 3 doubles team of Jack Ballard-McWhorter beat St. Bernard’s Zheng-Park 6-2, 6-2 then lost to Houston Academy’s Edwards-Piedra 6-4, 6-1.
Faith Christian’s girls: No. 1 Zana Christjohn beat Decatur Heritage’s Elizabeth Bishop 6-1, 6-3. No. 2 Sarah Jessica Christjohn beat Holy Spirit’s Becca Bragg 6-1, 6-2. The Christjohns teamed in No. 1 doubles to beat Westminster Christian’s Wimberly/Schlichter 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 before falling to St. James’ Miller-Richardson. Dacey Dunaway and Kassidy Nix teamed in No. 3 doubles to beat Holy Spirit’s Mullis-Farrish 6-3, 7-5 then fell to Lauderdale County’s Childress-Tanner 6-1, 6-1.
Softball
Alexandria 3, Pell City 2: Alexandria scored a run in the top of the ninth to break a 2-2 tie and held on to improved to 24-8 headed into Thursday’s game at Pleasant Valley.
Alexandria’s top performers:
— Mattie Wade, 1-for-5, one run, one RBI.
— Ashley Phillips, 3-for-5, two RBIs.
— Millie Burt, 3-for-5.
— Jordan Beason, 2-for-4, two runs.
— Maggie Phillips, pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and two walks with nine strikeouts.
— Lanie Dreyer, pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and two walks.