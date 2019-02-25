High school softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

OXFORD — Oxford’s softball team opened with a seven-run first inning and went on to beat Gardendale 10-4 on Monday.

Oxford’s top performers:

—Riley Rhodes, 2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs

—Takya Garrett, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI

—Kiera Mayer, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs

—Sarah Howell, 1-for-4, one RBI

—Emily Thrasher, 1-for-4, one run; seven innings pitched, eight hits and one walk allowed, five strikeouts, three earned runs

—TiaTiti, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI

—Amertria Wilson, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI

—Eilee Sparks, 1-for-2, one run, two RBIs

Baseball

Ohatchee 10, Pleasant Valley 5: Devin Howell drove in two runs, and Ohatchee got the win. He was 1-for-3.

Ohatchee's other top performers:

—Grayson Alward, 1-for-4, triple

—Josh Lipham, 1-for-2, double, RBI

—Baylee Graham, single

—Larry Noah, single; pitched 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts

—Konnor Baswell, single

—Todd Dover, single

—Blake Ogle, winning pitcher

