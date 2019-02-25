OXFORD — Oxford’s softball team opened with a seven-run first inning and went on to beat Gardendale 10-4 on Monday.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Riley Rhodes, 2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs
—Takya Garrett, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Kiera Mayer, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs
—Sarah Howell, 1-for-4, one RBI
—Emily Thrasher, 1-for-4, one run; seven innings pitched, eight hits and one walk allowed, five strikeouts, three earned runs
—TiaTiti, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Amertria Wilson, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Eilee Sparks, 1-for-2, one run, two RBIs
Baseball
Ohatchee 10, Pleasant Valley 5: Devin Howell drove in two runs, and Ohatchee got the win. He was 1-for-3.
Ohatchee's other top performers:
—Grayson Alward, 1-for-4, triple
—Josh Lipham, 1-for-2, double, RBI
—Baylee Graham, single
—Larry Noah, single; pitched 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts
—Konnor Baswell, single
—Todd Dover, single
—Blake Ogle, winning pitcher