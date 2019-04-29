Defending state champion Donoho’s boys began the postseason phase of their title defense Monday by winning the 1A-2A, Section 2 tournament at Anniston Country Club.
Donoho’s Jacob LeCroy, the reigning individual state champion, was low medalist at 68, and Donoho shot a 321. Holden Abernathy (74), Harrison Hughston (80) and Brady Goodsen (99) rounded out the Falcons’ individuals.
Altamont was second at 352 and Ohatchee third at 430. All three teams qualified for substate.
Nick Sily led Ohatchee at 104, followed by Chris Ferguson and Justin Tucker (107) and Eddie Ferguson (112). Individual boys to qualify for substate included Sacred Heart’s Peyton Bradley (81).
White Plains boys win
White Plains’ Andrew Miller shot an even-par 72 to lead the Wildcats to the 4A, Section 3 crown with a 17-over 305 team total. Wesley Jenkins also had a 4-over 76, finishing third individually.
White Plains’ Kenny Okins was fourth at 77.
Among the four individuals to qualify outside the four teams was White Plains’ Austin Roberts.
Other sub-state qualifiers
—Piedmont’s Ethan Floyd led 3A, Section 3 individual qualifiers with an 87.
—Oxford girls (331) were runnerup in 6A, Section 2.
—Pleasant Valley's girls took second at their 1A-3A sectional, shooting 310, 20 strokes back of Altamont. Chloe Parris was an individual qualifier at 108.