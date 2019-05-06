Defending state champion Donoho’s boys will get the chance to return to state to defend their crown.
Led by low-medalist and defending individual state champion Jacob LeCroy, Donoho shot 345 and finished second in Monday’s 1A-2A South substate at Anniston Country Club.
LeCroy shot at 68, nine shots better than Brantley’s Jake KIlcrease. Brantley shot 334 as a team, and both teams qualified for the state tournament Monday and Tuesday in Prattville.
Altamont’s Vinay Yerramsetti (78) and Elba’s John Mark Wilson (85) filled out the two individual qualifying slots.
Donoho’s Harrison Hughston tied Yerramsetti’s 78. Holden Abernathy shot a 90 and Sam Payne 109 to round out the Falcons’ scorers.
Donoho coach Garrett Burgess said the Falcons didn’t play as well as he anticipated Monday. He still thinks the Falcons could win at state.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s competitive-balance rule forced Westbrook Christian to move up to 3A in golf this year. Westbrook was Donoho’s chief competition a year ago.
“I feel like if we can beat Brantley,” Burgess said. “I haven’t seen scores from the South region, so it’s hard for me to put a gauge on how we can do at state, but, if we somehow play well for two days, we’ll have a shot again.”
Brantley could be without much of the team that played at ACC on Monday. All three Kilcreases (Jake, Luke and Tucker), Ethan Weed and Carson Jones also play baseball. The baseball team plays host to Sweet Water in a 1A semifinal series this week, and the 1A state-final series runs Monday and Tuesday in Montgomery.
Either way, Burgess said he thinks Donoho can make up 11 strokes on Brantley.
“It won’t bother me one way or another, if they play or don’t,” he said. “If we play like we should play, it shouldn’t matter. I feel like we can make up some ground.”
As for LeCroy, his substate victory Monday continued his strong season.
“I think he’s won every tournament that we’ve played in,” Burgess said. “He’s having an unreal year. It’s really helped our team tremendously to bring up that weak third and fourth spot.”
The Falcons will play the Robert Trent Jones-Capitol Hill course Friday and Saturday and rest Sunday, Burgess said.
Pleasant Valley girls
Providence Christian and Altamont took the team state qualifying spots at the 1A-3A South substate at Montgomery Country Club. Led by senior Gabby Fagan’s 99, Pleasant Valley shot a 307. Marlie Wright (100) and Gracie Davis (108) rounded out the Raiders’ scorers. Chloe Parris shot 120 and Abby Whisenant 130.
“Being my first year around it, at the beginning I wasn’t very sure about stuff,” Pleasant Valley coach Lindsey Ball said. “I wasn’t sure we would make it this far, but in sectionals, we played well and did today, especially circumstances."