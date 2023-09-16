 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Wellborn racks up 60 points in win over Beulah

High School football teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

WELLBORN — Wellborn returned to its winning ways in dominant fashion on Friday night, defeating Beulah 60-34. The Panthers released all of its early season frustration onto the Bobcats.

After scoring just seven points in their Week 1 loss to Ohatchee, the Wellborn offense exploded for 455 total yards and eight touchdowns.