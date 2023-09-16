Prep football: Wellborn racks up 60 points in win over Beulah

WELLBORN — Wellborn returned to its winning ways in dominant fashion on Friday night, defeating Beulah 60-34. The Panthers released all of its early season frustration onto the Bobcats.
After scoring just seven points in their Week 1 loss to Ohatchee, the Wellborn offense exploded for 455 total yards and eight touchdowns.
Head coach Jeff Smith said after the game that the bye week came at the perfect time for his team.
“We were able to clean things up, and I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Smith said.
On Friday night the “right direction” was the end zone, where Carlos “CJ” Hubbard found himself early and often. Smith said that he is very proud of Hubbard’s growth and its impact on his team.
While getting just eight touches in the game, Hubbard finished with 109 total yards and two rushing scores. He also added four tackles and an interception on defense, and a pair of explosive kick returns to set up touchdown drives.
“We came out and said we had to be a whole team”, Hubbard said, “and then we would be able to conquer anybody.”
Jabari Williams helped Hubbard conquer the Bobcats on Friday night with an impressive performance of his own. He led the offense with 14 carries which allowed him to get over the 200-yard mark and score a 72-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Big plays made by Hubbard and Williams kept the game just out of reach of the Bobcats, after being tied 14-14 in the first quarter.
When asked about Noah Screws performance in the game, Smith said, “If you were out here on the practice field and in the weight room, you would know why he is behind center.”
Screws has been slowly learning how to run the offense after replacing long-time starter Grayson Johnson. Friday’s game was his best all-around performance, accounting for three touchdowns, one on the ground. His go-to target is his tight end Brennan Talley. Both of their connections went for touchdowns, one from 31 yards and another from 51.
—Wellborn has scored at least 60 points in two straight meetings against Beulah, scoring 62 points in 2022.
—Beulah finished the game with 307 yards rushing.
—Beulah quarterback Demarion Foreman exited the game in the fourth quarter.
—Wellborn’s Smith on Hubbard: “I’m really proud of him. He’s grown up a lot from last year to this year.”
—Wellborn’s Hubbard on start to season: “In other games we wouldn’t stay together and would fall apart mid game. Now we play together…”
—Wellborn (1-2, 1-0 3A Region 4) will continue region play at Dadeville next week. Beulah (2-2, 1-1 3A Region 4) heads into their bye week before a matchup with Prattville Christian.