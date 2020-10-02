Prep football: Stephens, Gooden score in Weaver's loss to Hokes Bluff

WEAVER — Hokes Bluff scored four touchdowns in the first quarter on its way to a 62-8 win at Weaver on Friday night.
Weaver (0-5, 0-4 Class 3A, Region 5) got its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter when Bailey Stephens scored on a 1-yard run. Kaden Gooden ran for the two-point conversion.
Peyton Martin rushed for 99 yards for Weaver on 15 carries. Taylor Thompson added 28 rushing yards on five carries.
Gooden completed 3 of 10 passes for 21 yards, and Thompson caught two passes for 11 yards. On defense, Carson Cason made three solo stops.
Weaver was hampered by turnovers, as the Bearcats made five, while Hokes Bluff didn't commit one. Hokes Bluff led 28-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at halftime.