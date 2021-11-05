You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: Spring Garden moves to the second round with win over Hatton

After a scoreless first quarter, Spring Garden scored 48 unanswered points to defeat Hatton 55-20 Friday night in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Down 6-0 early in the second quarter, Andrew Floyd scored from 6-yards out before an extra point gave the Panthers a lead they’d never lose.

A few minutes later, Cooper Austin scored his first touchdown of the night on a 63-yard reception.

Two minutes later, Chapel Pope scored his first of three touchdowns on a 9-yard rush to give Spring Garden a 21-6 lead.

Pope’s second score of the night came on a 1-yard run into the endzone with 1:16 left in the first half.

Austin scored his final touchdown on a 22-yard reception in the opening minutes of the second half.

Midway through the third, Larry Rogers extended the Panthers lead to 42-6 with a 9-yard reception.

Pope scored his final touchdown of the night on a 6-yard rush.

Rodgers scored Spring Garden’s final touchdown of the night on a 7-yard run.

Spring Garden will host Aliceville next Friday in the second round of the playoffs.

