Prep football: Piedmont snuffs Plainview rally for second Class 3A, Region 6 win

PIEDMONT — Games in Class 3A, Region 6 won’t be for the faint of heart, it appears so far this season.
Piedmont, ranked No. 1 in 3A poll again this week, led unranked and winless Plainview by 21 points after the first snap of the second half then had to secure an onside kick and score a late touchdown to emerge with a 34-21 win over the Bears.
Piedmont head coach Steve Smith said afterward he expects more of the same in his team’s remaining region contests.
“This was a game tonight that it appeared that we were in control of and then, boom, they hit a big play. Boom, we turn it over. They get it at the (Piedmont) 5. They score again, and we’re having to recover an onside kick to hold on,” Smith said. “That’s the way it’s going to be in this region week in and week out.”
Piedmont scored each of its first three possessions and led 21-7 at halftime. The only time the Bulldogs had the ball and didn’t score in the first half they got a turnover on downs with 46.6 seconds on the clock. They made up for that shortcoming with a 45-yard pass from quarterback Jack Hayes to Rollie Pinto on the first snap of the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Plainview ended an 80-yard drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass. Three plays later, Hayes fumbled and in the ensuing scramble for the ball it moved closer and closer to the Piedmont end zone. The Bears ended up with possession at the Bulldogs’ 5-yard line. A third-down pass completion from a yard out made the score 28-21 Piedmont with 7:35 to play.
Defensive end Chance Murphy, who had batted away a third-down pass and blocked the extra point attempt after Plainview’s second touchdown, fielded the onside kick. Smith said he told his offensive unit there would be no passes thrown on the possession.
The Bulldogs covered 52 yards on six running plays. Hayes carried five times for 51 yards and scored on a 25-yard burst around right end. Sloan Smith, who made 4 of 5 on extra points, hit the left upright but Piedmont led 34-21 with 3:43 to go. Plainview turned the ball over on downs again near midfield with 44.3 seconds left.
—Hayes was 20 of 26 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He ran 19 times for 116 yards and scored on runs of 3, 1 and 25 yards.
—Ishmael Bethel had seven catches for 70 yards, including a 3-yard grab for Piedmont’s third touchdown. Max Hanson had five receptions for 51 yards. Parker Thornton caught three passes for 34 yards. Thomas Propst made two catches for 22 yards.
—Smith on Piedmont’s defense forcing two punts and two turnovers on downs after Plainview’s initial 71-yard touchdown drive: “That was huge because it gave us a chance to get a little momentum on the offensive side and make it a multi-score game.:”
—Plainview coach Dale Pruitt on his team’s offense: ‘This offense is kind of hard to get used to with your scout team because there aren’t many scout teams that can run the triple (option) and that kind of stuff.”
—Murphy on Piedmont’s defensive philosophy: “WE just do our job on defense. I was just doing my job and it just so happened to come to me a lot.”
—Each team continues Class 3A, Region 6 action. Piedmont (2-1, 2-0) travels to Ohatchee, while Plainview (0-3, 0-2) hosts Glencoe.