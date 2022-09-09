 Skip to main content
Prep football: Piedmont snuffs Plainview rally for second Class 3A, Region 6 win

Piedmont scored a 34-21 win over Plainview on Thursday night. File photo by Bill Wilson.

PIEDMONT — Games in Class 3A, Region 6 won’t be for the faint of heart, it appears so far this season.

Piedmont, ranked No. 1 in 3A poll again this week, led unranked and winless Plainview by 21 points after the first snap of the second half then had to secure an onside kick and score a late touchdown to emerge with a 34-21 win over the Bears.