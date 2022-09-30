Prep football: Jacksonville spoils Cleburne County's homecoming

HEFLIN — Jacksonville spoiled Cleburne County’s homecoming at L.E. Bell Field on Friday night with a dominant 41-15 Class 4A, Region 4 win.
The victory was earned on all areas of the field. The Golden Eagles tallied 394 yards of total offense, while their defense added two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Cleburne County opened the game with one goal in mind — keeping quarterback Jim Ogle and Jacksonville’s dynamic offense on the sidelines. After a Jacksonville three-and-out to open the game, Ogle’s punt pinned the Tigers at the 1-yard line.
Cleburne County quarterback Kyler McGrinn was not phased by the challenge and drove his team down the field on a 99-yard drive, capped by his 1-yard rushing touchdown. That drive spanned nearly nine minutes of play, and Cleburne County would not see the end zone again until the fourth quarter.
Jacksonville marched onto the field, and took command. The Golden Eagles scored 34 unanswered points, until McGrinn added his second rushing score of the game in the fourth quarter.
Ogle threw for three scores in the first half. He ended the game 12-of-17 passing for 230 yards. Ogle found Damonte Sinclair across the middle, who dodged a couple tacklers on his way to a 35-yard score. Will Greenwood added a 33-yard touchdown reception of his own, and Ky’Dric Fisher hauled in an acrobatic catch and scored a 44-yard touchdown just before the half.
When asked about Ogle’s performance, Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith said, “He’s a great player. He has great receivers, and they have been doing this a long time together.”
Coming out of the locker room leading 21-6, Smith’s team shifted to the running game. Carried on the shoulders of G. Turner, the Golden Eagles were able to compile first downs and run out the clock.
Turner finished the game with 133 yards on 12 carries and a 23-yard score. Dee Prothro added a 3-yard score, and Trenton Jackson finished with 26 yards and a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Cleburne County’s McGrinn and Dandrae O’Neal gave the Golden Eagle defense trouble throughout the game. The pair each carried the ball more that 20 times, combining for 154 yards.
Cleburne County head coach Joby Burns said that McGrinn was a great player.
“Everyone in the stadium knows he is going to get the ball and still plays extremely well,” he said.
As the game progressed, Jacksonville began keying in on the run, causing crucial turnovers in the fourth quarter. McGrinn was picked off on back-to-back drives. The first fell into the arms of Tyshaun Cameron, and Jonathan Mitchell snagged the other as McGrinn was attempting to elude pressure.
The win was a necessary one if the Golden Eagles want to return to the AHSAA playoffs. Jacksonville and Munford will face off next week in a contest that is likely to determine the fourth-place finisher in Region 4.
What to know
—Jacksonville running back Zae English was limited against Cleburne County after injuring his foot last week against Ohatchee.
—McGrinn finished 8-of-21 passing for 91 yards, adding 119 rushing yards. He also led the Tigers’ defense with eight tackles.
—Prothro was a big contributor to Jacksonville's defense. He finished with five tackles and two sacks.
Who said
—Burns on inconsistency: “I felt that we played well, there were plays we could have made that we just didn’t.”
—Smith on slow start: “(Cleburne County) came out in the first half, like Ohatchee last week, trying to run the first-quarter clock, but we settled down eventually and started moving the ball like we needed to.”
—Smith on the Munford matchup: “Munford is playing as well as anyone right now, and Coach (Michael) Easley has a good team up there. We will be ready to play next week.”
Next up
—Jacksonville (5-2, 2-2 Region 4) will return to Golden Eagle Stadium next Friday to take on Munford. Cleburne County (1-5, 1-2) will be on the road at White Plains next week.