Prep football: Jacksonville spoils Cleburne County's homecoming

High school football teaser

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

HEFLIN — Jacksonville spoiled Cleburne County’s homecoming at L.E. Bell Field on Friday night with a dominant 41-15 Class 4A, Region 4 win.

The victory was earned on all areas of the field. The Golden Eagles tallied 394 yards of total offense, while their defense added two interceptions and a fumble recovery.