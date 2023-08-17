 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: In first action back from injury, Thomas makes the most of it

IMG_9171.jpeg

Oxford's Jaydon Thomas had a touchdown in the Yellow Jackets' jamboree matchup with Fort Payne.

 By Thomas Ashworth, The Anniston Star

FORT PAYNE — Whether it was a junior varsity player getting his first tackle or one of Oxford’s starters making a great play, Jaydon Thomas cheered them on by name on Thursday night.

In fact, after his first-quarter touchdown, he immediately gave all the credit to his team.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.