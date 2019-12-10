The Alabama Football Coaches Association has named Wellborn's Jeff Smith as the Class 3A coach of the year.
According to an ALFCA post, "the awards are based on nominations from the ALFCA membership, recommendations from a coach of the year committee, and verified by the ALFCA Board of Directors."
The ALFCA names a coach of the year in all seven classificiations. The annual ALFCA banquet will be Jan. 25.
"Getting that from peers means a lot, but that’s a team award, to me," Smith said. "I just represent all of us. We've got some really good assistant coaches and some fantastic players that really played hard for us this year, and we had a great season."
Smith led Wellborn to a 12-2 season and a spot in the 3A state semifinals, where the Panthers fell to eventual state champion Piedmont. Wellborn's 12 wins includes a regular-season victory over Piedmont and quarterfinal victory over Randolph County.
The Panthers improved on a 5-5 finish from 2018, which followed a 2-8 season. Most of the 2019 starters played as freshmen and sophomores.
"As watched these kids come up, I just believed in them,” Smith said. "And I still do."
ALFCA coaches of the year
Class 7A, Wade Waldrop, James Clemons
Class 6A, Richie Busby, Helena
Class 5A, Darrell LeBeaux, Pleasant Grove
Class 4A, Terry Curtis, UMS Wright
Class 3A, Jeff Smith, Wellborn
Class 2A, Paul Benefield, Fyffe
Class 1A, Tate Leonard, Isabella