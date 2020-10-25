Prep football: Calhoun County puts 10 on North All-Stars

Calhoun County will have 10 out of 37 players on the Alabama North All-Stars football team, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Sunday.
“That’s got to be the most Calhoun County has ever had,” said Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith, the North head coach.
The North-South All-Star Game is Dec. 18 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Calhoun County’s 10-player haul features three apiece from Wellborn and Ohatchee. Wellborn’s trio includes running back/defensive back Calvin Spinks, quarterback/linebacker Jett Smith and lineman Kaden Goodwin. Ohatchee three are lineman Greg King, linebacker/fullback Aiden Simpson and defensive back/running back Noah Fuller.
Piedmont defensive lineman/tight end Sean Smith and defensive back/punter Jakari Foster. Others from the county include Oxford offensive lineman Brandon Kirksey and Saks defensive lineman Tre Bolton.
Also making the team from surrounding counties is Spring Garden running back/linebacker Luke Welsh.