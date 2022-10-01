Prep football: Anniston inches closer to region title with win over Handley

Anniston all but locked up the Class 4A, Region 4 title with a 32-7 win over Handley at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium on Friday.
All the Bulldogs need to do to make it official is beat winless Talladega in two weeks.
No. 4 Anniston dominated with defense in the first half, holding No. 2 Handley to 18 yards over the game’s first two quarters.
Led by running back Malachi Taylor and wide receiver Javon Thomas, the Bulldogs’ offense was equally as impressive.
Taylor scored on runs of 31, 1 and 10 yards and finished with 126 rushing yards on 24 carries. He also caught two passes for 44 yards.
Thomas caught two passes and both went for touchdowns. He caught a 17-yarder from quarterback Kamron Sandin with eight seconds to play in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a 13-0 halftime lead. His most impressive catch, however, came in the third quarter. Sandlin heaved a ball deep, and Thomas came down with a contested catch over Handley’s Jamerqui Lewis near the 20-year line and strolled into the end zone for a 57-yard score.
“That’s something we have said, we hadn’t put a complete game together, where the offense is hitting on all cylinders and the defense is shutting people down,” fifth-year Anniston head coach Rico White said. “I think tonight was the first time, since I’ve been here, that we really played a solid defensive effort and a solid offensive effort.”
What to know
—Sandlin finished the game 7-of-14 passing for 158 yards and the two scores to Thomas. He added 38 rushing yards on 12 carries.
—Anniston’s Omarion Jones caught only one pass, but it was a big one. His 38-yard grab on a third-and-13 play gave the Bulldogs a first down that set up Taylor’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.
—Anniston defense held Handley to 169 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs gave up a completion on just six of Handley quarterback Cannon Kyle’s 23 throws, and Jaden Dobbins came down with the game’s only interception.
—Handley’s biggest play of the game came midway through the third quarter when Kyles found Lewis for a 56-yard touchdown. Kyles finished the game with 85 yards passing.
—Handley went without standout running back Jamarius Haynes, who was not 100 percent with a foot injury, for the majority of the contest. When he was in the game, Haynes was used mainly as a decoy. He finished with two carries for 4 yards and caught one pass for minus-1 yard.
Who said
—Anniston’s Jayden Lewis on Taylor and Thomas: Those guys come out every Friday night and do what they need to do to get the job done. They’re never inconsistent. They’re always consistent, and that’s what I love about those guys.”
—Handley coach Larry Strain on Anniston: “They got a good football team, obviously, to start with. A lot of the mistakes that happened tonight was because of what they were doing to us. We never got on track from the get-go.”
—Strain on whether Handley and Anniston is a semifinal game later this year: “I think it is, but I think there is about five teams that’s got a chance to win the state championship. Unfortunately, all of them are in the south. I don’t think anybody in the north has a prayer to be honest with you. I guess y’all can quote me on that, but I really don’t think nobody in the north has a chance.”
Next up
—Anniston (7-0, 4-0 Class 4A, Region 4) has an open date next week before facing Talladega on Oct. 14. Handley (6-1, 2-1) hosts Talladega next Friday.