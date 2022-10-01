 Skip to main content
Prep football: Anniston inches closer to region title with win over Handley

Anniston vs. Handley

An Anniston defender makes a stop against Handley's Elijah Goss.

 Ed Browning/Special to The Star

Anniston all but locked up the Class 4A, Region 4 title with a 32-7 win over Handley at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium on Friday.

All the Bulldogs need to do to make it official is beat winless Talladega in two weeks.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.