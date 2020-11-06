Prep cross country: Faith's boys and girls, Donoho's girls qualify for state

BREMEN — Faith Christian’s girls and boys and Donoho’s girls qualified Thursday for the state cross country meet, posting top-four team finishes at the 1A-2A, Section 2 meet at Cold Springs.
The top four teams qualify, along with the top six individuals not running for a top-four team. The state meet is Nov. 14 at Moulton’s Jesse Owens Park.
Cold Springs, coached by former Ohatchee coach Casey Howell, won the boys’ and girls’ meets, with 18 points in the girls’ meet and 26 in the boys' meet.
Faith Christian’s girls took third in the girls’ meet with 71 points, and Donoho was fourth at 87. Faith’s boys took fourth with 75 points.
Levi Garrett led Faith’s boys in seventh place (18:53.75), followed by Samuel Thacker (8, 19:00.67), Eli Mitchell (12, 19:33.77), Aidan Elliott (22, 20:37.77) and Cameron Rogers (37, 22:54.01).
Jacksonville Christian’s Tyler Doggrell (13, 19:45.25) and Donoho’s Carter Stremmel (23, 20:39.29) also qualified for state.
Evie Garrett finished 14thin 25:42.08 to lead Faith’s girls, followed by Chloe Belcher (16, 25:49.17), Erin McVeigh (18, 26:19.13), Lily Medellin (23, 27:26.74) and Onastasia Marple (27, 28:54.91).
Donoho’s Taylor Simmons had the best finish of area teams in third (21:51.10). Also scoring for the Falcons were Macey Thompson (24, 27:36.98), Rory Parks (29, 31:22.17), Emma Obermaier (31, 31:50.16) and Ansley Simmons (33, 32:20.56).