Prep basketball: With county looming, White Plains shows progress

WHITE PLAINS — With the Calhoun County basketball tournament looming, White Plains’ boys have hit stride.
Center Carter Johnson led three Wildcats in double figures with 15 points, and White Plains’ defense keyed a 49-41 victory over visiting Anniston on Tuesday.
Victory in the boys’ game almost gave White Plains a sweep of the doubleheader. The Wildcats’ girls rallied from Anniston’s 16-2 start to come within two points three times late in the third quarter and fourth, but the Bulldogs held on 42-38.
White Plains’ boys and girls put up strong performances less than a week after beating Piedmont on Friday.
The Calhoun County tournament starts Friday in Jax State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum, with both White Plains teams set to open play Monday, the girls (6-6) against Jacksonville at noon and the boys (9-9) against the Jacksonville Christian-Wellborn winner at 4:30 pm.
“We’re starting to jell,” White Plains boys’ coach Chris Randall said. “We don’t have a big margin for error, so we just have to knock down a few timely shots and play really good defense, control the tempo and not turn it over and give ourselves the chance to win it late.”
Tuesday’s game held form as White Plains avenged a 44-42 loss at Anniston on Dec. 6.
Luke Bussey got the timely buckets midway through the second quarter, sinking back-to-back 3-pointers to turn a 15-9 lead into a 21-9 lead.
From that point forward, White Plains answered every time Anniston made a mini-run to cut White Plains’ lead to single digits. Coleman Ray’s 3-pointer, his lone bucket, pushed the Wildcats out to a 31-21 lead at 1:45 of the third, and Johnson’s bucket in the paint on a Bussey feed made it 35-21 going into the fourth.
Anniston cut it to nine three times in the first half of the third quarter and 40-32 on Jacorey Lane’s pullup jumper, but two Z.J. Rosario free throws plus a free throw and bucket from Johnson pushed the edge back out to 45-32.
Anniston pulled within 45-38 on a Malik Bailey 3-pointer, but Johnson hit four of four free throws down the stretch.
Backdropping every White Plains answer was gritty defense. The Wildcats held Anniston to 13 first-half points and led 21-13 at the break.
“We did a good job of being in gaps all night long and keeping the ball out of the lane off of the dribble,” Randall said. “They did beat us a few times on the lob, but we contested everything good.
“It seemed like every bucket they got, they really had to earn it.”
Johnson said it all came down to aggression.
“We were all fired up after the loss at their place,” he said. “We knew we were better than this team. All it took was for us to get our minds right,”
Aside from Johnson and Bussey, White Plains also got 14 points from Josh Wheeler.
Hezekiah Harris led Anniston with 10 points, and Javen Croft added eight.
The Bulldogs’ best stretch came in their 20-point fourth quarter, which saw Lane, Jace Roberson and Bailey each hit a three.
“We didn’t score much, and they didn’t score much,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “They had a few more points than we did.
“We had some other elements outside the game that was a factor more so than style and all of that kind of stuff, in my opinion. Not internal stuff. External stuff. It’s just one of those things that you have to play through, and tonight, we weren’t able to play through it.”
Girls
Anniston 42, White Plains 38: The postgame handshake between coaches turned into a hug. Anniston’s Eddie Bullock just had to pull Matt Ford in and share praise.
“He just said how our girls fought, how they played so hard,” Ford said. “He said, ‘Go back and tell them I said that when you get in the locker room.’”
White Plains fought back with a 14-2 run after Anniston got off to a 16-2 start and kept Calhoun County’s perennial power uncomfortable for the final three quarters.
Consecutive Addison Bradley buckets brought White Plains within two points, 33-31 and 35-33..
Bradley’s two free throws with 1:47 to play brought the Wildcats within 40-38.
Akayla Perry hit a 3-pointer to give Anniston (12-8) breathing room, 40-33, and her two free throws at 46.2 seconds made it 42-38.
White Plains had two possessions after that, both resulting in turnovers on passes to Isabella Higgins the post.
“We kind of floated two across the lane,” Ford said. “We were trying to get it to Bella down low, which is great. That’s a great option for us, but they were lazy passes.”
The Bulldogs prevailed in the closest girls’ game between Anniston and White Plains in recent memory.
Cooper Martin led White Plains with 15 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half. She hit the three to start the Wildcats’ 14-2 run and hit another three later in the run. Higgins added 11 points.
Perry led all scorers with 22 points. Kiara Thomas added 11.
“That team played hard,” Bullock said. “They played like we play. They didn’t quit, and I’ve got to tip my hat to that.”