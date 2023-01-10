 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Prep basketball: With county looming, White Plains shows progress

Basketball teaser
File photo

WHITE PLAINS — With the Calhoun County basketball tournament looming, White Plains’ boys have hit stride.

Center Carter Johnson led three Wildcats in double figures with 15 points, and White Plains’ defense keyed a 49-41 victory over visiting Anniston on Tuesday.

White Plains cross country/track standouts get rings for their individual state championships and contributions to team successes between basketball games against Anniston on Tuesday.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.