Prep basketball: Ware gets first win with Faith

Ethan Richerzhagen poured in 21 points, and Class 1A Faith Christian’s boys beat 4A Cleburne County 59-40 on Monday at Faith to secure Schussler Ware’s first victory as the Lions’ head coach.
Ware, an Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame inductee, came out of retirement to coach Faith’s boys and girls this season.
Other top performers for Faith (1-1):
— Thomas Curlee, 19 points.
— Nic Goodgame, nine points.
— Jacques Prater, eight points.
Cleburne County’s top performers:
— Kyle Downey, 12 points.