Spring Garden’s girls went with the stall at Anniston, but the Bulldogs prevailed 28-23.
Anniston never trailed, but Spring Garden made it hard for the usually fast-breaking Bulldogs. Anniston led 4-2 at the end of the first quarter and 13-8 at halftime.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, improved to 21-4. Spring Garden, No. 2 in 1A, is 19-6 and beat Anniston 51-44 on Dec. 10.
Anniston’s top performers:
— Allasha Dudley, 10 points.
— Toniah Foster, nine points.
Spring Garden’s top performers:
— Macy Reedy, eight points.