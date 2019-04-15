Jayden Stone, who led Sacred Heart’s boys’ basketball team to its sixth consecutive Final Four appearance last season, has announced he’s leaving the school, bound for Kansas.
“As I end my junior season at Sacred Heart, what a year it has been,” he tweeted Monday night. “I am humbled to announce I will be making the transition to Kansas, attending Sunrise Christian Academy for my senior season.
“Appreciate all that Alabama has done for my family and myself.”
From Perth, Australia, Stone transferred to Sacred Heart after Central Park Christian closed. Stepping in as the Cardinals’ top scoring option, he averaged 21.2 points and was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2A player of the year.
He said during the March 26 ASWA banquet in Montgomery that he was considering playing his senior year elsewhere, for family reasons. His father, Shawn Stone, is leaving Sacred Heart after one year of teaching there.
“I’ll take it one day at a time,” he said. “Whatever happens, it’ll be a decision my family and myself will make, whether that’s at Sacred Heart, we’re not sure.”
Stone is rated a four-star recruit. The 6-foot-3 guard has reported offers from Auburn, Baylor, Creighton, Georgetown, Illinois, Iowa State Kansas State, Louisville, Murray State, Ole Miss, St. Louis, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, according to 247sports.com.
“There are life decisions and family decisions,” Shawn Stone said in March. “We always live day to day, and he knows that he needs to make sure, when he moves forward, that he’s got to be in the best position for his dreams as well as the family dreams.
“At the end of each year, we always sit back and reflect about where we’re going. Are we in the best position for us as a family, you as an individual player. Through AAU, a lot of things can happen, so that’s how it looks at the moment.”