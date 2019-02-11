In a season of firsts for the Sacred Heart girls basketball team, the Cardinals added another big first to the list, clinching the first regional tournament berth in program history with a 74-48 win over LaFayette in the sub-regional round Monday.
The Cardinals will make their first appearance Friday in a setting that is very familiar to the four-time defending state champion boys of Sacred Heart: the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“We don’t want to try to down play it by any stretch of the imagination,” Sacred Heart coach Marcus Harrell said. “We’ve got a lot more that we’re trying to achieve, and a lot more we want to do, but we’re going to enjoy this moment. It’s the first time in school history, but even if it wasn’t, it’s still a big deal, so we’re proud of them for sure.”
Sacred Heart will play Class 2A, Area 15 champion Fyffe, which defeated Asbury 68-44 in its sub-region game Monday night.
Sacred Heart’s Ayanna Foster followed up her 24-point, area tournament MVP winning performance Saturday with 23 points and 11 rebounds against LaFayette on Monday.
“She’s our lone senior, and she did exactly what we needed a senior to do,” Harrell said. “She’s been one of our leaders and captains the whole year. They hit us early and jumped on us pretty quick, but she kind of rallied the troops together and gave us a spark on a run that we needed.”
The game remained close in the first quarter, finishing with a Sacred Heart lead of 12-9 before the Cardinals broke it open.
Sacred Heart scored the first 12 points in the second quarter to gain a double-digit lead that the Cardinals never relinquished. The Cardinals pushed the lead to 53-27 by the end of the third period, before a push by LaFayette and forward Feliah Greer cut the Sacred Heart lead midway through the fourth.
Sacred Heart overcame a heroic performance from Greer, who overcame a leg injury that caused her to visibly limp for most of the game. She scored 38 points and pull down 16 rebounds.
“She’s very physical, great at finishing around the rim, and she has a lot of great moves,” Harrell said. “It was tough for us, because a lot of the game we had a seventh grader trying to guard her.”
The Cardinals made timely baskets to stop the late LaFayette run, however, and ballooned the lead back up to 74-48 by the game’s end.
Myiah Harris stuffed the stat sheet for the Cardinals, scoring 16, rebounding eight, and assisting seven times. JorTaysia West scored 12 and boarded eight, while Alisia Person hit three shots from behind the arc to net 11.
Harrell said that while he wants his players to celebrate their accomplishment, they’ll have to lock in to overcome the tougher competition at the Northeast Regional.
“The bottom line is, every team that we see from here on out is going to be top-notch, so we’ve got to be sure we stay focused and control the things that we can control,” he said.