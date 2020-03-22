Prep basketball: Piedmont's Odam, JCA's Vinson finalists for ASWA player-of-year awards

Piedmont basketball standout Alex Odam is one of three finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s player-of-the-year award in Class 3A, and Jacksonville Christian’s Chase Vinson is a finalist in 1A, the ASWA announced Saturday.
Odam, a 6-foot-2 freshman guard, averaged 22.5 points a game while helping Piedmont reach a No. 1 ranking in 3A. The Bulldogs won their area and reached the Northeast Regional.
Vinson, a 6-7 senior center, averaged 23.4 points and 13.5 rebounds a game while helping JCA to its first-ever appearances in the Northeast Regional and state semifinals.
The ASWA voted on its boys’ and girls’ all-state team March 5 in Montgomery. The voting panel then voted among the five first-team selections in each of seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications and the Alabama Independent Schools Association to selected three finalists for player of the year.
Guard Allasha Dudley, a key figure in Anniston’s run to its first-ever state title in girls’ basketball, is a finalist in 4A, the ASWA announced Friday.
The girls’ players of the year will be announced Friday, and the boys will be announced Saturday.
Girls’ and boys’ Super All-State teams will be released between March 31 and April 1, respectively, with Miss Basketball (April 3) and Mr. Basketball (April 2) to follow.
Boys’ finalists for ASWA player of the year:
7A BOYS
Colby Jones, Mountain Brook
Riley Leonard, Fairhope
Duke Miles, Lee-Montgomery
6A BOYS
Brody Peebles, Hartselle
Tony Toney, Mae Jemison
Kam Woods, Pinson Valley
5A BOYS
Xavier Griffith, East Limestone
KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay
Reginald Perry, Fairfield
4A BOYS
Trey Bonham, UMS-Wright
Justin Bufford, Catholic-Montgomery
Kobe Simmons, Talladega
3A BOYS
Andres Burney, Pike Co.
Cole Millican, Plainview
Alex Odam, Piedmont
2A BOYS
J.D. Davison, Calhoun
Noel Jones, Central-Coosa
Kedarieon Rabb, J.U. Blacksher
1A BOYS
Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage
Chase Vinson, Jacksonville Christian
AISA BOYS
Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian
Octavious Palmer, Autauga Academy
Kurt Tucker, Southern Academy