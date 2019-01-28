WEAVER — Jonathan Odam isn’t much for coin flips.
“I’m horrible at coin tosses,” the first-year Piedmont head boys’ basketball coach said.
His Bulldogs proved to be good at flipping the switch Monday, launching a run at the end of the third quarter then keeping its separation to beat 3A, Area 11 rival Weaver 60-47.
With the victory, Piedmont (18-3, 8-0) area voids the coin-flip tiebreaker with Weaver (17-8, 6-2), which lost both regular-season games to Piedmont.
Piedmont’s victory in the boys’ game gave the Bulldogs a sweep of the boy-girl doubleheader. Short-handed Weaver (14-7, 7-1), having previously clinched home court for the area tournament and missing key players to illness and injury, fell 49-32 to Piedmont (9-9, 4-3).
Area tournaments start next week, with both finalists advancing to the sub-regional round.
“The season isn’t over yet,” Weaver coach Marcus Herbert said. “It’s all about seedings and where we’re playing at, but you have to understand that, hey, time is running out.
“In games like this, you have to be disciplined. That’s the key word I’ve been saying since November is discipline.”
Piedmont, which beat Weaver 63-56 at Piedmont on Jan. 15, withstood a good punch from Weaver’s Robert Gaines, who Gaines scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half. His transition dunk gave the Bearcats their biggest lead, 14-5, in the first quarter, and his driving shot pushed Weaver to a 24-19 edge in the second.
DeAndre McCain’s pullup jumper gave Weaver a 32-31 lead at halftime, and Gaines’ fallaway shot at 4:30 of the third quarter tied the game at 37-37.
That’s when Piedmont made its move, scoring next nine points en route to an 11-2 run. The Bulldogs outscored Weaver 23-10 from mid-third quarter on.
Alex Odam got it started with a free throw, and Silas Thompson came off the bench to score back-to-back baskets in the paint to made it 42-37.
“This year, that’s how we play,” said Thompson, who scored 14 points. “We’ve played from behind a lot. We usually don’t start off fast, but, once we get going, we’re a hard team to beat.”
Alex Odam scored nine of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to help Piedmont keep its distance. The Bulldogs also got 10 points from center DeAngelo Foster en route to clinching the area’s top seed.
“It was good to win it here,” Jonathan Odam said. “I’ve never had to do a coin toss for something this important. I’m not a gambler.”
Piedmont girls 49, Weaver 32: Weaver dressed seven players, missing reigning All-Calhoun County 1A-3A player of the year Caleigh Cortez with the flu. Abi Gaines, the Bearcats’ top 3-point shooter, is nursing an ankle injury from last week’s county tournament.
Piedmont took full advantage, getting 18 points from LeLe Ridley, 14 from Sydney Prater and 11 from Kayley Kirk.
“We’re just trying to get through and get to next week, execute on offense and try to work on our press a little bit,” Piedmont coach Terrrace Ridley said. “I think we did pretty well, but I still was not pleased with the way we played defense.
“We need to tighten up our defense a little more, because, when they do get everybody back and looking to go at Pleasant Valley, we’ve got to have good, tight, solid defense.”
Weaver got 11 points apiece from Amira Carter and Trinity Pulliam on Monday. Bearcats coach Gary Atchley said he expects to have all of his players back for area tournament.
“We were just grinding tonight,” he said. “This was a good game for us to let some of these other girls play. Piedmont’s good, but I thought we played yard.”