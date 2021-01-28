Prep basketball: Kirk nears Spring Garden record

CEDAR BLUFF — Weston Kirk scored 52 points, coming just one point short of Spring Garden's single-game scoring record for boys’ basketball, and the Panthers downed Cedar Bluff 93-49 on Thursday.
Kirk also pulled down 19 rebounds and dished out five assists.
He hit 18 of 35 shots, went 8-for-19 on 3-pointers and made 8 of 10 free throws.
David Jones set the school scoring mark for boys' basketball with 53 points in a 1991-92 game. The overall school scoring record of 56 points belongs to Paige Anderson.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
Cooper Austin, 14 points.
Chaz Pope, 10 points, five rebounds.