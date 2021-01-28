You are the owner of this article.
Prep basketball: Kirk nears Spring Garden record

Heflin Hoops Tournament - Ranburne vs Spring Gardeen boys 15 BW .JPG

Spring Garden's Weston Kirk looks to score against Ranburne in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament in December. On Thursday, he scored 52 points to tie a school record against Cedar Bluff. (Photo by Bill Wilson/The Anniston Star)

CEDAR BLUFF Weston Kirk scored 52 points, coming just one point short of Spring Garden's single-game scoring record for boys’ basketball, and the Panthers downed Cedar Bluff 93-49 on Thursday.

Kirk also pulled down 19 rebounds and dished out five assists.

He hit 18 of 35 shots, went 8-for-19 on 3-pointers and made 8 of 10 free throws. 

David Jones set the school scoring mark for boys' basketball with 53 points in a 1991-92 game. The overall school scoring record of 56 points belongs to Paige Anderson. 

Other top performers for Spring Garden:

Cooper Austin, 14 points.

Chaz Pope, 10 points, five rebounds.

 

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

