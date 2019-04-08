Anniston center/forward Theron Montgomery has the raw steel. He will spend the next two years letting Marion Military Institute hammer it out.
The 6-foot-7 senior signed with Marion during a ceremony in the Anniston gymnasium lobby Monday, and Marion coach Phillip Stitt likes the raw ability Montgomery brings.
“He’s very raw, like most big guys, but he’s even more raw because he hasn’t played a lot,” Stitt said. “His activity level is great. He’s explosive off his feet.
“If he learns technique and drop step and things of that nature, I think his ceiling is pretty high.”
Montgomery averaged 11.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 blocks a game while helping Anniston go 24-8 and reach the Northeast Regional final, where the Bulldogs lost to eventual 4A champion Talladega 55-53. He was second-team All-Calhoun County among 4A-6A teams.
Montgomery weighed Wallace State-Hanceville, Southern Union, Huntingdon and Division II Shorter. Marion plays in the Alabama Community College Conference.
“Marion, I visited the campus and liked what I saw,” he said. “It just had a feeling in my that it was the right choice. I feel like it will help me in life to go there.”