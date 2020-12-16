Prep basketball: Anniston boys, Spring Garden girls lead way in season's first poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the first of the season. Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.
2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-0)
Others nominated: Albertville (5-0), Bob Jones (4-6), Dothan (4-3), Enterprise (3-3), Thompson (7-3).
10. Mortimer Jordan (10-2)
Others nominated: Chelsea (9-2), Cullman (7-3), Homewood (6-4), Huffman (6-4), McAdory (5-6), Opelika (4-2), Oxford (6-1).
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (5-0)
2. Charles Henderson (3-1)
4. Carver-Birmingham (6-4)
10. Briarwood Christian (7-0)
Others nominated: Center Point (3-2), Lawrence Co. (6-2).
Others nominated: Sumter Central (0-0).
1. Montgomery Academy (6-1)
3. Prattville Christian (10-1)
Others nominated: Childersburg (6-2), Elkmont (7-4), Geneva (5-5), Sylvania (3-4).
Others nominated: Falkville (7-2), Mars Hill Bible (2-1), Tanner (5-2).
Others nominated: Athens Bible (4-1), Belgreen (6-5), Covenant Christian (1-1), Georgiana (1-5), Notasulga (0-1), R.A. Hubbard (3-1), Red Level (3-1), Vina (5-2).
2. Tuscaloosa Academy (8-0)
3. Fort Dale Academy (1-0)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (4-1)
8. Chambers Academy (0-0)
9. Southern Academy (0-0)
Others nominated: Patrician Academy (2-3).
Others nominated: Enterprise (6-3), Gadsden City (10-3), Oak Mountain (9-4).
Others nominated: Clay-Chalkville (3-2), Decatur (7-6), Lee-Montgomery (3-2), Minor (6-4), Muscle Shoals (1-0), Scottsboro (5-1), Spanish Fort (8-1), Wetumpka (5-1).
7. Charles Henderson (9-2)
Others nominated: LeFlore (1-3), Russellville (3-2).
7. Westminster-Huntsville (8-2)
Others nominated: Montevallo (3-5).
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-0)
5. Mobile Christian (10-2)
Others nominated: Danville (7-3), Houston Academy (7-1), Lauderdale Co. (4-2), Providence Christian (7-1), Wicksburg (9-3).
4. Westbrook Christian (7-1)
5. North Sand Mountain (6-2)
10. Mars Hill Bible (1-3)
3. Decatur Heritage (2-3)
4. Jacksonville Christian (6-1)
6. Covenant Christian (3-1)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (4-2), Georgiana (2-3), Keith (1-3).
2. Tuscaloosa Academy (1-0)
4. Pike Liberal Arts (6-1)
5. Chambers Academy (5-0)
6. Evangel Christian (2-3)
Others nominated: Lee-Scott (2-4).