Baseball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

OXFORD —  Jarin Turner’s two-run single in Oxford’s three-run fourth inning gave the Yellow Jackets the lead for good, and Oxford went on to beat Jacksonville 7-4 in Thursday’s high school baseball action at Choccolocco Park. Turner finished 1-for-3 on the day.

Oxford’s other top performers:

Reese Howard, double, two RBIs.

Trey Mooney, two hits.

Trey Higgins, home run, two RBIs, two runs.

Chadd Adams, double, RBI, run.

Wesley Sparks, 3 2/2 innings pitched, eight strikeouts, three walks, one earned run.

Jacksonville’s top performers:

Dylan Murphy, one run.

Brandon Breeding, one run, 3 2/3 innings pitched, four strikeouts, one walk, four earned runs, seven hits.

Taye Loud, one hit, one RBI, 2 1/3 innings pitched, five strikeouts, one walk, one hit, two earned runs.

Dreylan Fomby, one hit, one run.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...