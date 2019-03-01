OXFORD — Jarin Turner’s two-run single in Oxford’s three-run fourth inning gave the Yellow Jackets the lead for good, and Oxford went on to beat Jacksonville 7-4 in Thursday’s high school baseball action at Choccolocco Park. Turner finished 1-for-3 on the day.
Oxford’s other top performers:
— Reese Howard, double, two RBIs.
— Trey Mooney, two hits.
— Trey Higgins, home run, two RBIs, two runs.
— Chadd Adams, double, RBI, run.
Wesley Sparks, 3 2/2 innings pitched, eight strikeouts, three walks, one earned run.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
— Dylan Murphy, one run.
— Brandon Breeding, one run, 3 2/3 innings pitched, four strikeouts, one walk, four earned runs, seven hits.
— Taye Loud, one hit, one RBI, 2 1/3 innings pitched, five strikeouts, one walk, one hit, two earned runs.
— Dreylan Fomby, one hit, one run.