Prep baseball: Saks rolls past Anniston

SAKS — Mason Jairrels drove in three runs to lead Saks' baseball team to a 13-0 victory over Anniston on Tuesday/
On the day, Jairrels was 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice. Saks' other top performers:
— Rickey Garrett, 1-for-2, two runs, one RBI.
— Clay Rucker, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI.
— Shon Elston, 2-for-3, two runs.
— Kyree Woods, 1-for-2, triple, two runs, one RBI.
— Jakari Streeter, 1-for-3, two rus.
— Connor Martin, pitched four innings, allowing two hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
— Jeremy Waters, pitched two perfect innings with four strikeouts.