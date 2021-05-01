Prep baseball playoffs: Ranburne beats Leroy in Game 3, advances to 2A quarterfinals

Visiting Ranburne advanced to the quarterfinal round of the AHSAA Class 2A baseball playoffs with a 10-0 win over Leroy in six innings Saturday. The Bulldogs (19-11) will host G.W. Long of Skipperville in a best-of-three quarterfinal series starting with a doubleheader Friday.
Ben Jackson pitched all six innings in Saturday’s win over the Bears. He struck out six, walked one and allowed five hits.
The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Eli Davenport singled and catcher Cade Mitchell was hit by a pitch. Jackson’s ground-ball out to the right side of the infield moved Davenport to third base and courtesy runner Mason Jackson to second. Davenport scored when Jaxon Langley reached on an error by the Leroy pitcher. After Mason Jackson was out at home plate, Langley scored on a balk.
Ranburne got single runs in the second and third innings for a 4-0 advantage. The Bulldogs tallied four more runs in the top of the fourth to effectively put the game on ice. Levi Langley doubled to start the inning. Mason Stewart bunted for a base hit and Davenport was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Mitchell delivered a two-run single. Ben Jackson’s double sent Davenport home and Mason Jackson to third. Mason Jackson scored on a squeeze bunt by Eli Langley.
Ranburne won Friday’s first game 7-0. Tyler Craft’s three-run home run in the third inning was the big hit of the win. Davenport pitched a scoreless first inning. Levi Langley took the mound in the second inning and finished the final six frames allowing just three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Leroy won Friday’s second game 5-2. Ben Jackson pitched the first inning for Ranburne and gave up one run. The Bears got three runs off Jaxon Langley in the second but added just one more run thereafter.