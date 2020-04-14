Prep baseball: Piedmont's Mohon picks Snead State

Bryce Mohon’s baseball journey took him from Mississippi to Jacksonville to Piedmont and a last-name change, and it will take him to Snead State.
The Piedmont Baseball Twitter feed announced Mohon’s commitment Tuesday, a month after he finished off a most-valuable-player performance in helping Piedmont win the Calhoun County tournament.
The county title was Piedmont’s first in baseball and a jewel in season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bulldogs finished 15-0 and ranked No. 1 in 3A. Mohon batted .366 with a .565 on-base percentage, one home run and 15 RBIs.
On the mound, Mohon went 4-0 in seven appearances, including the county final against Alexandria. He finished with an 0.83 ERA, 33 strikeouts and seven walks. He gave up just 10 hits in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
Known as Bryce Walter before taking on his adopted last name, Mohon played two seasons at Piedmont, batting .389 with a .559 on-base percentage, five home runs and 51 RBIs. He was 13-1 on the mound with a 1.21 ERA and 112 strikeouts.
Mohon was a key figure in Piedmont’s run to a 3A runner-up finish in 2019.
