PIEDMONT — Oxford will be the top seed in the Calhoun County baseball tournament, and Alexandria is No. 2 after county coaches voted Sunday at Piedmont High School.
The tournament, to be played at Choccolocco Park, starts Friday and runs through Monday, with Tuesday as a rain day. Organizers set tentative plans to move the semifinals and finals to Tuesday, if need be.
Oxford (5-2) is the defending champion and beat Alexandria (5-1) in last year’s final. They’ve both beaten county competition in this rain-soaked start to the season, with Oxford beating Jacksonville 7-4 on Thursday and Alexandria sweeping two against No. 3 seed Piedmont, winning 9-2 and 3-1.
Oxford, Alexandria and Piedmont (3-2) sailed through voting as the top three seeds.
Oxford lost six starting position players and three of its top four pitchers from last year, but West Georgia signee Jarin Turner leads the returning crew. When not pitching, he moved to third base this year, after catcher Jake Spivey transferred from White Plains.
“We’ve got some pretty good players, and they’re older players, but they’re just inexperienced,” Oxford coach Wes Brooks said. “This past weekend (at Hartselle) and even Thursday, we showed some signs of maturity. We showed signs of growth.”
Alexandria returns all but Justin Shaw from last year’s starting lineup. Pitcher Jalen Borders and big bats Dylan Digangi and Noah Primm lead the returning crew.
“We’re just glad to be playing,” Alexandria coach Andy Shaw said, referring to weather. “I told the guys yesterday, just go play the game, get some reps at the mound and reps at the plate. We’re just trying to find a little rhythm here with all of this rain.
“I hope we’re getting better. It’s just so early.”
What follows are seeds, records and a tournament schedule:
Calhoun County seeds with records
1. Oxford (5-2), 2. Alexandria (5-1), 3. Piedmont (3-2), 4. Ohatchee (1-1), 5. Saks (2-0), 6. White Plains (1-1), 7. Jacksonville (1-2), 8. Weaver (1-1), 9. Pleasant Valley (2-2), 10. Donoho (0-0), 11. Wellborn (1-2), 12. Jacksonville Christian (0-1), 13. Anniston (0-2), 14. Faith Christian (0-1).
Schedule
At Choccolocco Park
Friday (field)
Anniston vs. Jacksonville Christian, 4:30 p.m. (signature)
Faith Christian vs. Wellborn, 4:30 p.m. (BB1)
Jacksonville vs. Donoho, 4:30 p.m. (BB2)
Weaver vs. Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m. (BB2)
Saks vs. Anniston/JCA, 7 p.m. (signature)
White Plains vs. Faith Christian/Wellborn, 7 p.m. (BB1)
Saturday
Alexandria vs. Jacksonville/Donoho, 10 a.m. (signature)
Piedmont vs. White Plains/Faith/Wellborn, 12:30 p.m. (signature)
Ohatchee vs. Saks/Anniston/JCA, 3 p.m. (signature)
Oxford vs. Weaver/Pleasant Valley, 5:30 p.m. (signature)
Monday
Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (signature)
Tuesday
Championship, 6 p.m. (signature)