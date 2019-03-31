PLEASANT VALLEY — Colby Nelson went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs to lead Pleasant Valley’s baseball team to a 9-4 victory Spring Garden on Saturday. His day included a two-run home run in the third inning.
Nelson was one of two Raiders (10-11) with two hits and/or two RBIs. Their top performers:
—Ashton King, 2-for-4, one run.
—Skyler McLeod, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI.
—Garrett Cranmer, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs.
—Drake Hardy, 1-for-3, one run, triple, one RBI.
—Tristen Salster, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI; pitched two innings, allowed one hit, no earned runs and no walks with two strikeouts, save.
—Dalton Page, 1-for-3, one run.
—Jackson Almaroad, winning pitcher, pitched three innings, allowed two hits, one earned run and no walks with three strikeouts.
—Austin Johnson, pitched two innings, allowed two hits, one earned run and no walks with five strikeouts.
Top performers for Spring Garden (11-4):
—Weston Kirk, 2-for-3, one run, two RBIs.
—Colby Slayton, 1-for-3, one run.
—Lucas Ivey, 1-for-3, one RBI.’
—Phillip Pope, 1-for-4, double, two runs,
—Jackson Maddox, pitched one inning, allowed one hit, no runs, no walks with two strikeouts.