Phoenix College claims second straight NJCAA Division II national championship

OXFORD — The No. 2 seed Phoenix College Bears claimed their second consecutive NJCAA Division II national title Sunday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford with a 13-5 win over the No. 4 seed Murray State Community College Aggies.
“The girls worked hard two years back-to-back,” Phoenix coach Heinz Mueller said. “It’s hard, it’s very difficult. The only thing that really helped us was that we had eight back from last year’s team that won it. Their experience is what really helped the other players. Plus, when you have the best pitcher in the country, that helps.
“I have a great coaching staff, great former players. We have great alumni. The program’s been there for 30 years, so you end up getting some good ball players. That’s what makes a difference.”
Left fielder Ali Ashner set the tone for Phoenix in its victory with a leadoff home run to center field on the second pitch of the game. After Phoenix loaded the bases in the top of the second inning, Ashner hit a line drive single to left that drove in a run. Kamryn Moctezuma’s single to right drove home two more runs to push the Bears’ lead to 4-0.
Abby Beck got things going for the Murray State offense in the bottom of the fourth inning with a single off of the glove of Phoenix pitcher Brianna Hardy. Later in the inning, Kenzie Tuck’s single to center got the Aggies on the board with a runner scoring from second. Phoenix escaped the fourth with a 4-1 lead.
Phoenix broke the game open in the top of the sixth inning, scoring five runs. After April Garcia walked, Ashner recorded her sixth double of the tournament and advanced the runner to third. Moctezuma ripped a ground ball into right field to score Garcia and advance Ashner to third. Teagan Dobson then doubled down the left-field line to score Ashner. Jenna Huey hit a three-run home run to center to cap off the big inning for the Bears.
The scoring barrage continued in the top of the seventh inning for Phoenix. The Bears loaded the bases, leading to an Aubrey Chavez grand slam to center field that extended a lead that would hold and grant Phoenix the championship victory.
In the game, Hardy, Phoenix’s star pitcher, logged her 400th strikeout of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hardy has over 1,200 career strikeouts and won her second straight NJCAA Division II National Championship MVP award after the game.
“It means a lot,” Hardy said. “That was our goal from the beginning to go back-to-back, and we did it. It was a lot of fun. We struggled at the beginning in the fall. We worked our butts off to get here. It definitely paid off.”
Murray State staged a late rally in the bottom of the seventh. Cameron Duncan walked to lead off the inning for the Aggies. Danna Wagnon followed with a double. Kinsey Nix’s triple into right field drove in two runs and cut Phoenix’s lead to 13-3. Brylea Russell singled to left, scoring another run for Murray State. Shallen Mershon’s single to center added the final run of the game for the Aggies.
“There’ll never be another athlete like her,” Mueller said about Hardy’s impact. “From a junior college standpoint, she’s broken all the records. 120 career wins and three losses, over 1,200 strikeouts, she’s had an incredible career. She threw hard.”