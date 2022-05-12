Top two seeds advance in OVC softball tournament

OXFORD — Murray State and Belmont, the two top-seeded teams in the Ohio Valley Conference softball tournament, won winners’ bracket games Thursday.
In the first game of day two of the tournament, No. 2-seeded Belmont downed No. 3 UT Martin 6-2. No. 1 Murray State barely escaped No. 4 Southeastern Missouri, winning 3-1 on a two-run, game-ending home run by Gracie Osbron in the 12th inning.
Belmont and Murray State will face off as the two top seeds battle to advance in the winners’ bracket Friday at 1:30 p.m.
On Thursday evening, Southeast Missouri and UT Martin won elimination-bracket games.
The tournament is being held in Oxford at Choccolocco Park, as it has been since 2016.
No. 2 Belmont 6, No. 3 UT Martin 2: Belmont sophomore pitcher Emma Summers threw all seven innings, striking out three, and giving up five hits.
On the offensive side for the Bruins, Emma Barnes ripped a line drive into left center to drive home two runs for Belmont. These runs extended the Bruins’ lead to 6-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Kaitlyn Kelley gave a little momentum to UT Martin late in the seventh inning with a home run. However, Emily Gilstrap struck out to end the game, stranding runners at first and third.
No. 1 Murray State 3, No. 4 Southeast Missouri 1: Murray State and Southeast Missouri went 12 innings, and the Racers narrowly escaped with a victory against the Redhawks. A two-run, game-ending homer gave Murray State the win in a highly competitive and extensive game.
Neither team scored until extra innings when SEMO struck first after Aubrie Shore’s line drive was robbed from being a three-run, go-ahead homer in the ninth. One run did cross the plate on her drive.
Lindsey Carroll hit a solo home run for the Racers that tied the game at 1-1. That score held until the bottom of the 12th inning when Osbron hit the game-winner.
No. 3 UT Martin 7, No. 8 Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 2: In an elimination game, UT Martin and SIUE went 10 innings.
UT Martin scored early in the first inning after a sacrifice fly by Kallie Pickens scored Micah Arps to gain a 1-0 lead. UT Martin then scored in the third inning to push its lead to two runs.
Lauren Yslava got the Cougars on the board and tied the game after a line drive to center field scored two in the bottom of the sixth. No runs were scored again by either team until the 10th inning.
The game unraveled for SIUE in the top of the 10th as walks loaded the bases. SIUE walked home two runs and a fielder’s choice resulted in a third run. Pickens hit the dagger grounder to shortstop for an error, which brought home two runs and pushed the UT Martin lead to 7-2. In the bottom of the 10th, SIUE didn’t get a runner past first base.
No. 4 Southeastern Missouri 6, No. 6 Tennessee Tech 5: SEMO defeated Tennessee Tech in the final game Thursday in a thriller. SEMO came out hot, scoring five runs in the first inning. The last of those five runs was scored after Sydney Dennis hit a line drive up the middle for a single, scoring Tatum Gerwitz.
Tennessee Tech got back into the game after a two-run home run by Abby Buettner in the third inning. Buettner ended the day hitting well for the Golden Eagles as she went 2-for-3 at the plate with two home runs. One of the homers was a three-run shot in the top of the fourth inning to tie the score 5-5.
SEMO gained a 6-5 advantage in the bottom of the fourth inning after Kynzie Wrigley’s line-drive single scored Kileigh Grisham from second.
In the seventh inning, Tech had a runner on first base with two outs when Mackenzie Fitzgerald drove a shot off SEMO’s Rachel Rook to the fence, but Redhawks center fielder Paige Halliwill tracked it down for the final out.