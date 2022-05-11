OVC softball: UT Martin, SE Missouri shine in first day in Oxford

OXFORD — Third-seeded UT Martin and fourth-seeded Southeast Missouri scored a win each in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference softball tournament Wednesday.
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Tennessee Tech won play-in games earlier in the day to make the double-elimination bracket. Then, Tennessee Tech lost to UT Martin 5-4, and SEMO dispatched SIUE 9-1.
On Thursday, No. 2-seeded Belmont (30-15) will face No. 3 UT Martin (33-17) in a winners' bracket game at 10 a.m., and No. 1 Murray State (37-15) plays No. 4 Southeast Missouri (28-22) at 12:30 p.m.
No. 8 SIUE (19-34) will play the Belmont/UT Martin loser at 3 p.m., and No. 6 Tennessee Tech (32-21) will meet the Murray State/SEMO loser at 5:30 p.m.
Oxford's Choccolocco Park is hosting the event, as it has since 2016
No. 4 Southeast Missouri 9, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 1: Kynzie Wrigley went 4-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs in SEMO's victory.
The game ended after five innings because of the mercy rule, and it was Wrigley's homer that pushed SEMO to the eight-run threshold and sent both teams off the field.
Abigail Rickermann delivered a three-run triple in the third inning. Rachel Rook pitched all five innings and allowed two hits, no walks and one run.
SIUE swept the three-game season series from SEMO.
No. 3 UT Martin 5, Tennessee Tech 4: With the Skyhawks down 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Kaitlyn Kelly slugged a three-run homer to put her team up for good. Maddi Long added a run-scoring double.
UT Martin didn't have an easy time closing out this one. Erin Gallagher started and pitched into the seventh inning, as Katie Dreiling relieved with a runner on first base and one out. Dreiling immediately got Mackenzie Fitzgerald to pop out.
Tech got a walk and a single off Dreiling to load the bases, and then Haeli Bryson drew a walk to bring home a run and make it 5-3. UT Martin then brought in Alexis Groat to relieve Dreiling, and she hit Sydney Love-Baker with a pitch to drive home another run and make it 5-4.
Groat then got Abby Buettner to pop out to first base to close out the win.
No. 8 Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 8, No. 5 Austin Peay 3: In a single-elimination play-in game earlier Wednesday, SIUE broke a 3-3 tie with one run in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth.
Austin Peay scored three times in the first inning and had runners on second and third with one out, but SIUE relief pitcher Kelsey Ray entered and smothered the fire. She wound up working 6 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, two walks and no runs.
Lexi King, the starting pitcher, had a big day at bat as she went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBIs. Teammate Aerin Talley had a solo home run.
For Austin Peay, Kylie Campbell doubled home two runs, and Kendyl Weinzapfel drove in one run with a double.
No. 6 Tennessee Tech 3, No. 7 Eastern Illinois 1: In a single-elimination play-in game earlier Wednesday, Alyssa Arden pitched a three-hitter for Tennessee Tech, striking out eight.
Sydney Dukes slugged a solo homer for Tech, and Haeli Bryson went 2-for-3.
Morgan Lewis doubled to drive home Eastern Illinois' lone run.