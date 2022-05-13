OVC softball tournament: Murray State, Belmont set to face off in championship round

OXFORD — Top-seeded Murray State shut out second-seeded Belmont 1-0 on Friday in the Ohio Valley Conference softball tournament, which advances the Racers to Saturday's championship round.
A solo home run by Sierra Gilmore in the bottom of the fourth inning was all the Racers needed to secure the victory. OVC’s pitcher of the year, Hannah James, and All-OVC second-team performer Jenna Veber combined for eight strikeouts and no runs allowed.
“Hannah and Jenna have been doing that exact same thing all year long,” Murray State head coach Kara Amundson said. “You look at their numbers, and they’ve been absolutely incredible. To have two of them on our staff has been such a huge help throughout the year. If we get one (run) we’re confident we’re going to win the game, like today. We know they can shut it down."
Amundson said this isn't anything new for them.
“We’re proud to see them do that," she said. "The defense made routine plays over and over. That’s something we expect out of them. We know that Hannah is going to put balls into the air, and we know that Jenna is going to put balls on the ground. Being able to play solid behind them was a big deal.”
The championship round of the double-elimination tournament begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oxford's Choccolocco Park with Murray State facing Belmont again. Belmont won its way out of the elimination bracket to make the championship round, too.
If Murray State wins the 11 a.m. game, the tournament is over. If Belmont wins, there will be a winner-take-all final game immediately afterward to determine the champion.
No. 1 Murray State 1, No. 2 Belmont 0: There was no scoring in the biggest game of the day until the fourth inning when the solo home run by Gilmore sailed over the foul pole. Murray State hung on to the lead for the remainder of the game.
An All-OVC second-team pitcher for Belmont, Emma Summers threw 73 pitches in six innings for the Bruins and struck out five batters herself. Cheyanne Cavannaugh, the All-OVC first-team center fielder, had one hit and a diving catch in the bottom of the sixth to highlight Belmont’s effort.
James threw five innings, throwing 59 pitches, and giving up only two hits. Veber came in for the save in the top of the sixth, threw 22 total pitches, and did not give up any hits during her time pitching. James gets credit for the win moving her to a 20-5 record this season.
They struck out four each.
No. 4 Southeastern Missouri 10, No. 3 UT Martin 8: In an elimination game that started the day, Southeastern Missouri downed UT Martin.
The scoring began in the second inning when SEMO added two runs after a Tori Bradley single to center field drove home two runs for the Redhawks. Sydney Dennis knocked in two more runs for SEMO with her double to right center in the top of the second.
UT Martin added three runs in the bottom of the second following a bunt by Emily Gilstrap that brought home one run. A Paige Clark fielder's choice to short drove home another run, and a Katie Dreiling single down the third base drove home the third run of the inning. In the bottom of the fourth, Clark hit a single that drove home Avry Blume from second base to even the score 4-4.
Paige Halliwill drove home two runs in the top of the fifth for SEMO after an error by UT Martin on the throw to first base. Two sacrifice fly balls in a row would lead to Halliwill scoring for the Redhawks, granting them the lead 7-4 in the fifth inning. In the top of the sixth, SEMO extended their lead by a run due to a passed ball scoring Bradley from third.
UT Martin did not go away in the bottom of the sixth scoring three runs to cut SEMO’s lead to 8-7. The inning cut the lead to one for UT Martin when Kallie Pickens hit a line-drive single to center field. Pinch-runner Anna Blanton scored from second. The Skyhawks loaded the bases with two outs but did not add to its total.
The dagger for SEMO came in the top of the seventh inning when Kaylee Anderson hit a two-run home run with two outs, putting the Redhawks up 10-7.
Paige Clark, who was 3-for-4 for UT Martin, hit an infield single to advance Autumn Eleazer to third base. Katie Dreiling grounded out to second, but Eleazer scored to cut SEMO’s lead to 10-8 in the bottom of the seventh. Kaitlyn Kelley struck out for the Skyhawks to end the game.
No. 2 Belmont 3, No. 4 Southeastern Missouri 2: In the elimination bracket final, Belmont clinched a spot in the championship round.
SEMO scored twice in the first inning but could not get any offense going after that. Chelsy Pena’s line-drive single to shallow center was the highlight of the scoring as she drove in the second of the two runs for SEMO.
Belmont’s offense got going in the bottom of the second inning when the Bruins tied the game 2-2. A controversial obstruction call at the plate led to the second run in the inning for for the Bruins. Belmont scored the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning when the bases were loaded and Kristen Green was walked, putting Belmont up 3-2.
Belmont’s Alicia Veltri pitched six innings, and after giving up the two runs in the first, she allowed only three base-runners. She threw 102 pitches. Emma Summers came in for the save in the top of the seventh.
SEMO started with runners on first and second, but Summers set down the next three batters. Kynzie Wrigley popped out in foul territory to the game.