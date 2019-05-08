OXFORD — Second-seeded Jacksonville State will face third-seeded Austin Peay in the Gamecocks' Ohio Valley Conference softball tournaments opener Thursday.
The gametime has been pushed up an hour, however, to 9 a.m. because of impending weather. The Gamecocks (34-13) are three-time defending tournament champions.
Austin Peay advanced with a 4-2 win over sixth-seeded Belmont. The Govs (32-20) scored twice in the second inning when Drew Dudley doubled home two runs. They put up two more runs in the third when Morgan Rackel drove in two with a double.
Kelsey Gross (8-1) got the win by pitching the first four innings, allowing both of Belmont's runs. Rackel worked the final three to get the save, allowing one hit, no runs and a walk.
Eastern Kentucky 5, Murray State 3: The fourth-seeded Racers loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh while trailing 5-3, but fifth-seeded Eastern Kentucky's Mollie Paulick got Lindsey Carroll to pop out to first base end the game.
EKU's Destinee Lizzmore drove in a run in the third inning with a groundout, and in the fifth, she ripped a two-run shot to give the Colonels a 5-2 advantage.
Belmont 7, UT Martin 0: In a single-elimination game from earlier in the day, Brooklin Lee and Alicia Veltri combined to pitch a one-hitter for Belmont. Lee worked 4⅔ innings and gave up two walks and no hits, while Veltri (15-8) went 2⅓ innings with one hit and one walk.
Belmont scored six runs in the first inning. Bailey Sims and Lee each walked with bases loaded to bring home a run, then Chelsea Thomas belted a two-out grand slam.
Eastern Kentucky 6, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 2: In a single-elimination game from earlier in the day, Emily Corbitt went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for Eastern Kentucky. Zoe Mihalicz doubled and drove in two runs.
Mollie Paulick (13-7) got the win with four innings of relief, allowing two hits, no runs and no walks.