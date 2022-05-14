Murray State leaves Oxford with first OVC softball tourney crown

OXFORD — Top-seeded Murray State won the first Ohio Valley Conference softball tournament title in school history Saturday at Choccolocco Park with a clinching win over No. 2-seeded Belmont.
Belmont won the first game of the championship round 3-0 over Murray State, which forced a winner-take-all game between the two schools. Murray State responded with a 5-2 victory.
“I think anytime you do something for the first time it’s a big deal,” Murray State head coach Kara Amundson said about the championship win. “These young ladies have busted their tales, not for a year, but for five for some of the kids. What an incredible moment and honestly I’m kind of speechless.
“This is why you show up. This is why you do it every day. This is why you put the work in. This is why you have sleepless nights and all that comes with it. I couldn’t be more proud.”
With the victory, Murray State (40-16) also clinched an NCAA tournament berth for the first time. The OVC tournament championship also will be the Racers' last, as Murray State and Belmont are moving to the Missouri Valley Conference next season. Belmont's season ended at 33-17, having finished second to Murray State in both the regular season and the OVC tournament.
Murray State shortstop Sierra Gilmore, who hit two solo home runs in the final game, won the tournament most valuable player award. She also homered in a 1-0 win Friday over Belmont in bracket play.
“Obviously, the whole MVP thing means a lot,” Gilmore said, “but I couldn’t have done it without every other person out there. Doing this together with the two other fifth-year (seniors), we have worked five years for this. That means a whole lot more. I love each and everyone of the players on this team.
“Yeah, I got this award, but it took every single one of us to do this not only this week but also this season. I’m so proud of them, I’m so proud of this team and we’re not done yet.”
In the opening game Saturday, the Racers left 12 runners stranded and committed four errors. Back-to-back singles by Belmont in the fourth inning scored two runs. An Emma Barnes groundout scored Gabrielle Givers from third in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Murray State started OVC Pitcher of the Year Hannah James in game one. She had six strikeouts but was replaced after 3⅓ innings and was replaced by Jenna Veber, who finished the game.
Alicia Veltri threw the first four innings for Belmont, striking out three during her time in the circle. Alex Clesi entered in the top of the fifth for the Bruins and pitched a pair of innings. Emma Summers worked the last inning for the save.
In the second game, the two teams were tied 2-2 before Victoria Garland grounded out to bring home Gracie Osbron with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Murray State broke open the game with Gilmore's solo homer run in the sixth inning. Osbron followed by hitting a line-drive single into right. An error on a grounder from Lily Fischer scored Osbron to seal the game.
Veber pitched the entire contest for Murray State, striking out three. Veber, who was on the all-tournament team, threw 84 total pitches and forced Belmont batters to ground out 16 times. She gave up only two runs in the game.