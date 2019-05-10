Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.