Outdoors: Wild turkey auction and banquet offers opportunity to support conservation

One of the great American conservation success stories is that of the wild turkey. From the 1940s to the mid-1960s, wild turkey populations were at an all-time low due to poaching and habitat loss. Only a few states, including Alabama, had sustainable populations.
In 1973, the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), a national non-profit organization, was created to promote wildlife habitat conservation directed toward the wild turkey and preservation of the hunting heritage. There are local chapters in every state. The NWTF partners with federal and state wildlife agencies along with hunting and private partnerships to promote habitat for all wildlife to maintain hunting heritage.
Alabama played an integral role in helping to establish wild turkey population in other states. NWTF and state biologists developed successful trapping methods to help relocate wild turkeys. Michigan was one of the states that received birds trapped in Alabama along with other midwestern states.
Alabama, Texas and Missouri held the highest populations of wild turkeys during this time. Turkeys from these states were captured and relocated to states with low populations. About 10 years ago, New Jersey held its first spring turkey hunt in over 50 years due to restocking efforts of wild turkeys.
Each year local NWTF chapters around every state hold auctions and banquets to raise money to promote the goals of NWTF. Most of the money raised stays within the state and local chapters for scholarships, archery shooting teams in schools, hunting habitat and promotion of youth hunting events. In 2018, for every dollar spent, $4.5 were contributed toward the NWTF mission in Alabama. This was a part of matching funds from the Pittman-Robertson Act where hunters and anglers pay excise tax on hunting and sporting equipment.
“This past fall, the Choccolocco Valley Longbeard Chapter partnered with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (ACDNR-WFF) to host youth dove hunts,” said Matt Turley, president of the Choccolocco Valley Longbeard. “We had over 100 youth show up for the hunt.”
On Feb 29, the Choccolocco Valley Longbeard Chapter will offer a sporting clay tournament and banquet at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Complex. The shoot will be from 1 to 5 p.m., and the banquet and auction will start at 6 p.m. Individual shooters are $150 or $500 per team. Banquet tickets are $55. This includes a one-year membership in the NWTF. You may attend the banquet without shooting.
Across the state, local NWTF chapters hosted 26 youth hunts to include numerous dove, deer, turkey seminars and tracking events.
The NWTF nationally has committed to conserve or enhance four million acres of wildlife habitat, create 1.5 million hunters and open access to 500,000 additional acres to hunting. NWTF in Alabama is promoting their part to conserve or enhance 250,000 acres of wildlife habitat, create 20,000 hunters and create 10,000 acres of hunting lands.
Jakes and parents will want to set their sights on Jakes Day, Saturday, March 7 at 9 a.m. at the CMP in Talladega. This event is open to all youth 15 years old and younger. The event will include skeet shooting, archery, and .22 rifle shooting. Personnel from ACDNR-WFF will be on hand to assist with seminars. There will be door prizes. The event is free, and lunch will be provided. For more information contact Matt Turley at 256-452-1520.