Outdoors: Waterfowler hunters can select the best choke tube for their hunting situation

Many duck hunters don’t realize the type of choke tube they use can make a difference in a clean kill or just shaking loose a bunch of feathers.
However, interchangeable choke tubes are an important part of the duck hunting equation. Waterfowl shooters will want to utilize the best choke tube to maximize their opportunity when in the duck blind.
The choke in a shotgun is a constriction in the barrel usually a few inches from the muzzle. All shotguns have some type of constriction or choke. Either machined in the barrel or a screw-in style or interchangeable. The exception would be a barrel with a cylinder bore, which would be no constriction.
As the shot travels down the barrel, the choke constricts or squeezes the shot before leaving the barrel. This compression helps hold the shot in a pattern down range. The tighter the choke or compression the tighter the pattern will be up to a certain point.
“Choke sizes are related to lead shot,” said Richard Patty, master sporting clays champion and owner of Shotgun Sports in Anniston. “When shooting steel shot, the effects of the choke becomes tighter.”
There are three common choke sizes, full, modified and improved cylinder. A full choke is a tight constriction, with the modified slightly more open and the improved cylinder choke more open or less constriction than the modified choke.
“Generally, when shooting steel shot, the choke acts like it is two sizes tighter than when shooting the same size lead shot," Patty said.
He continues that too tight of a choke when shooting steel shot can blow out the shot pattern. This will cause misses or, worse, cripple birds. A modified choke is about as tight of a choke duck hunter should use.
“Hunters should try to get the densest pattern possible in a 25-inch circle,” Patty said. “The distance should be around 25 to 30 yards.”
A good rule of thumb for pattern density is around 60 percent of the shot should be inside the 25-inch circle. There are about 187 pellets of 1½ ounces No. 2 size steel shot in an average shell. There should be around 112 holes inside that 25-inch circle target.
Duck hunters will want to shoot different shot sizes and loads at varying distances to determine which load will be a top performer for their hunting style and conditions. Each shotshell brand, size and weight will pattern differently. Choke tube brands, and styles will shoot varying patterns.
Shooting wood ducks in flooded timber or fast flying teal may require a more open choke like an improved cylinder. The shot pattern may be a little more open and more forgiving for close in shots.
There are many different styles of choke tubes available for duck hunters. Choke tubes are either flush mount or extended. The flush mount screws in the muzzle of the barrel and seats even or flush with the end of the barrel. Extended choke tubes project from around 2 to 4 inches from the barrel end.
Some duck shooters feel the extended tube provides a more consistent pattern from shot to shot. The shot pellets are gradually constricted in an extended tube compared to a shorter flush mount.
Some of the more popular brands of choke tubes for ducks are Jebs, Kicks High-Flyer, Patternmaster, TruGlo Titan and Mueller Waterfowler. Prices can vary from around $30 each to over $100 depending on brand and type.
