Outdoors: Using squirrel hunting tactics to keep your shooting skills sharp

Ask most deer hunters today how they got started in hunting and they will mention they honed and developed their hunting skills by hunting squirrels and small game. Often, they had mentors like Dad and Grandad teaching them the necessary woodsman skills in taking small game.
Chris Smith of Ashland was one of those hunters who grew up hunting squirrels and small game in the hills and hollows of Clay County. His family members often took him hunting for squirrels, rabbits and other upland game.
“Today many youth hunters start off deer hunting and miss out on developing their hunting skills with small game," Smith said.
Squirrels were almost always a top choice because they were plentiful and could be found in almost any location. Hunting squirrels not only developed shooting skills but also honed skills in spotting and stalking small targets. Young hunters developed skills in spotting squirrels hiding in treetops of large oaks. Hunting mentors taught their students how to look for an ear, a nose or a fuzzy tail hanging on a smooth limb.
“Most of the techniques used in hunting squirrels can be applied to hunting deer, Smith said.” Spotting, stalking, walking quietly through the woods are some of the same skills that deer hunter uses in spotting and tracking deer.
In the coming years the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) did their part with increasing the white-tail deer population across the state. Outdoor media with newspapers, magazines and television did their job in promoting the hunting of deer.
Soon after the deer population increased many hunters started out deer hunting and small game hunting like squirrel hunting took a back seat. This change has caused even adult hunters of today to lose their hunting and woodsman skills. In the past few years The ADCNR has extended squirrel and rabbit season through March 8.
This gives the opportunity for dads, grandads, and other mentors to use the extended season to develop hunting skills and bond with youth in the outdoors.
Adult hunters too can benefit by honing their hunting skills in pursuit of small game throughout the piney woods and oak bottom of Alabama.
Some places to begin looking for squirrels are small creek bottoms with oak and other hardwoods. Look for a cut acorn in fallen logs that would signal that squirrels had been in the area. Also look for shredded pinecones littered on the forest floor.
One area hunters often overlook for squirrels are on fence lines and hedgerows bordering agricultural fields. Hunters can slip along these fence lines looking for squirrels hiding in the treetops.
Many hunters opt for a scoped .22 caliber rifle or small gauge shotgun as their primary firearm. Adult hunters may want to challenge themselves by using a single shot .22 rifle with iron sights. Also available for adult hunters and youth are the new BB and pellet rifles that are made by Gammo, Crossman and Ruger. These air guns operate whisper quiet with high velocities in .17 and .22 calibers.
