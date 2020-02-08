Outdoors: Hunters have one last push to complete their buck tag

At the end of every deer season there is one thing that deer hunters hate to eat — a tag sandwich. Unfilled buck tags leave a bitter taste among deer hunters. However, with the extended deer season in Alabama, deer hunters have two more days to finish out their tags.
Bagging a late-season buck takes some extra effort. For the most part the rut is over in our area, except for south and southwest Alabama. However, there are still opportunities to fill out that last buck tag blank.
In more than 25 years of hunting and videoing buck hunts, Terry and Mark Drury have learned how to take bucks in the late season.
“In the late season hunters should focus on food sources,” Terry Drury said. “From the rigors of the rut, bucks are tired and need to replace their energy levels.”
Drury recommends grains like soybeans, standing corn or food plots with brassicas and clover. Hunters will need to spend the time and prepare for all-day hunts as bucks could show up anytime of the day from early morning to late afternoon. Weather conditions can dictate times when bucks will move. Colder weather can have bucks up on their feet and moving to the food source at any time.
“For all-day sits, make sure that you are comfortable whether you are in a shooting house or blind. Being comfortable allows you to sit longer and be more alert” Drury said.
Take along snacks, drinks, a portable heater and other gear to help you remain comfortable in the stand. Look for deer approaching from thick brush or a corridor into the food source.
Hunters should be alert as deer could approach from any angle at any time. Always have your rifle in position and ready to shoot as the shot opportunity may be short-lived. Drury said don’t get discouraged, as the buck could approach during the final minutes of daylight. But the long all-day sit could be worth it to finish out your tag.
According to Eddie Salter, longtime deer hunter from Evergreen, late-season food sources can sometimes be difficult to find. However, he recommends looking for water oak acorns along the edges of swamps and creek bottoms.
“Water Oak acorns can last longer into the winter months. Even though they are smaller, deer will still feed on them” Salter said.
Also, along the swamp edges, there may be other greenery that may have been overlooked. These are areas that hunters should scout for deer signs. Often, bucks will use these swamp edges as travel corridors as they move between bedding areas and thicker cover.
These areas will require hunters to sit longer in search of a buck. A good strategy Salter offers is to hunt these areas more often in the mid-day hours. Other hunters can push bucks through. Pressured bucks are more likely to move in the middle of the day.
Hunting late-season bucks can be tough but hunters that put in the extra effort for an all-day sit can fill out that final buck tag and avoid a tag sandwich.
