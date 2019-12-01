Justin Martin was a regular on the reality TV series Duck Dynasty. He fit right in with antics of his longtime friends, the Robertsons.
Martin grew up hunting and fishing all around Louisiana, learning the outdoors from his grandfather. While he does enjoy archery for deer and waterfowl hunting, he said crappie fishing is his favorite.
We caught up with Martin and asked him to share some of his gift ideas.
“The Magellan Mesa hunting jacket and pants are great for any hunter in Alabama,” he said. “In the Realtree Timber camo pattern they can be used for deer, duck or turkey hunting.”
The Mesa series is medium- to lightweight which allows for layering underneath on colder days outdoors. The material is waterproof and has scent control. The items can be purchased separately and are available in other Realtree patterns. Each is around $89.
If it does get cold, Martin suggested a pair of insulated bib overalls. Magellan Ozark insulated is available in various camo patterns, including Realtree Max 5, which Martin said is a favorite pattern among duck hunters.
The bibs can be matched with an Ozark insulated waterproof jacket with hood. Both bibs and jackets are available in men’s and women’s sizes. The price is around $60 for each.
Martin said a game camera is another great Christmas gift idea. He says the gift giver can choose from a base model around $60 to $70 to a few hundred for the cellular models. It depends who you are buying for.
There are several different makes and models available: Stealth Cam, Wildgame Innovations and Moultrie, to name a few. The trend is toward to new cell cameras. Some models are cell carrier specific.
Pop-up hunting blinds are another gift Martin mentioned that can be used for hunting deer, turkey and other game. Game Winner and Ameristep are top brands. The blinds set up quickly and are waterproof. Most sizes are large enough for two adults or an adult and a couple of kids.
Prices for pop-up blinds range from around $100 to $150. Martin adds the blinds are safer than hunting from a tree. And for older hunters ground blinds are easy in and easy out. Ground blinds are great for hunters just starting out with hunting. The pop-up blind is super simple to set up.
“What outdoorsman doesn’t need a good knife?” Martin asked. “Knives are a great gift for any hunter, and no one can have too many knives.”
Martin said he has knives stashed everywhere. He keeps a couple in his truck and some in his boat. He prefers the type of knife with interchangeable blades. You don’t have to stop and sharpen the knife, just replace the blade, and you’re ready to go.
A couple of top brands are Havalon and Outdoor Edge. Prices range from around $35 to $80.
Rounding out his Christmas gear guide, Martín said soft-sided coolers are the way to go.
“Soft-sided coolers are great for carry-on for airlines.” Martin said. “I can cut out my venison backstraps, freeze them, put them in the cooler and I am ready to go.”
Yeti soft-sided coolers come in different sizes and are available at around $200 to $300.
Charles Johnson is the Star’s outdoor editor. You can reach Charles at charjohn@cableone.net.