Outdoors: Deer speak, understanding deer vocalization to fill a buck tag

Calling deer is much different than calling turkeys, ducks or other wildlife. Deer will usually not answer the call, but rather respond to it. The response can be positive or negative, depending on the mood of the deer. Hunters would obviously like a positive response and the deer approaching for a shot.
There is more to calling deer than just tooting on a call. First, we must determine which deer we are calling. A buck in a field with a couple of does probably won’t respond to a buck grunt. However, a doe bleat or fawn ball may bring the does in closer with the buck following.
“One key in calling deer is to start off soft,” said a longtime deer hunter, Matt Smith of Oxford. “If you call too loud on the first call you can spook deer that are close by.”
Smith has had several encounters with calling deer already this season. As the whitetail rut increases in most areas calling deer can be effective.
Hunters calling should look around your hunting area before making any type of call. Check to see if any deer are close. He says to begin with a soft doe bleat. The sound should be short, only a few seconds. Deer have excellent hearing and what is barely audible to us can be loud in the ear of a deer.
Before calling select the proper area suitable for calling deer. Setup on the edge of a pine thicket or near heavy cover. Allow enough room between you and the deer to get a shot when it comes in view.
The bleat of a doe is a nasal sound at a higher pitch. Does will use this call to help locate other deer in the area. It is a call that says where are you. The bleat call is about two to three seconds in duration.
Another doe call that is used during the pre-rut and rut is the estrous bleat. The pitch of this call is a little higher than the regular bleat is about three to five seconds long. Does will use this call to let bucks know they are in estrous.
If you know there are deer in the general area but haven’t seen any, blind calling may work. Starting off with a few high-pitched doe grunts can get a deer’s attention. Keep the calls short and low in volume. If no deer or response is noticed call again, but sparingly, about every 15 minutes.
Buck grunts have a deeper tone and are much lower in frequency, much like a bass singer. Mature bucks will grunt three or four times when chasing a hot doe. Sometimes their grunts may sound like a guttural burp or even an old squeaky door hinge.
Seeing a deer react to your calls is a good indication you made the right call. The deer will usually not come in on a dead run, but rather change his direction toward the sound of the call.
Deer use vocalizations all year long, not just during hunting season. Rattling and calling can work throughout deer season, even after the rut. Calling deer is not magical and it takes some practice. Get to know your calls and experiment with the different types before heading out into the woods.
