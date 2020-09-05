Bass fishing: Oxford angler wins Toyota Series event at Neely Henry Lake

GADSDEN — Oxford resident Mark McCaig won the three-day Toyota Series Southeast Division fishing event at Neely Henry Lake, garnering the top prize of $57,000.
In addition, McCaig won an extra $35,000 as the highest finishing FLW Phoenix Bonus member.
According to a news release, McCaig brought in a five-bass limit in the final round Friday. His catch weighed 10 pounds, 3 ounces. His three-day catch of 15 bass totaled 33 pounds, 12 punches.
That gave him a 14-ounce win over Kyle Glasgow of Guin.
McCaig was quoted as saying he knew the current wouldn't be present at Neely Henry until noon each day. Check-in time to be back for weigh-in was 2:30 p.m., which allowed him only about two hours of time at the prime areas of current.
“The thing I tried to be better about in this event was not going down the lake to those current spots too early,” McCaig was quoted as saying. “If I jumped the gun and ran them too early and they didn’t work, I might get frustrated too soon.”
McCaig said that when current was running, he fished docks, rock points and shallow offshore sweet spots that collect current-driven debris like logs. Those were all spots he had fished before. He said he used a square-bill crankbait to work the eddies formed by the debris.
He also had five other hours before noon and found lucrative fishing spots in new places.
“I caught several fish this week in places I didn’t even know existed,” he said. “Anything I caught before noon was all a bonus.”
In the end, both the known and unknown fishing spots benefited McCaig.
“I caught most of my fish after noon in current,” he said. “But, I would not have won the tournament without catching a few key fish early just running around junk fishing shade on places I have never been and that’s what feels good about this event.”
McCaig said he found luck under overhanging bushes that were casting shade. He also fished docks, including some he never had fished previously.
“For most of the mornings, I just junk fished, running shade with the floating frog and the Fighting Frog,” he says. “That helped get a few solid keepers in the boat before the current came on.”
Kyle Owen of Bradenton, Fla., won the Co-angler Division Friday with a three-day total of 13 bass weighing 23 pounds, 4 ounces. Owen took home the top prize package of a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower outboard motor.
Marcus Corbett was seventh in the co-angler division after catching nine bass weighing 14 pounds, 10 ounces. He received $1,118. Michael Corbett of Oxford was 10th with seven bass weighing 11 pounds, 5 ounces. He got $699.
The top 10 pros:
1, Mark McCaig of Oxford, 15 bass, 33-12, $57,690
2, Kyle Glasgow of Guin, 15 bass, 32-14, $8,265
3, Hunter Hayes of Gadsden, 15 bass, 28-13, $6,357
4, Andrew Johnson of Glencoe, 14 bass, 28-4, $5,298
5, Josh Butler of Hayden, 15 bass, 28-0, $4,768
6, Derek Hicks of Rocky Face, Ga., 13 bass, 26-14, $4,238
7, Clabion Johns of Social Circle, Ga., 13 bass, 26-12, $3,708
8, Cal Lane of Guntersville, 14 bass, 22-5, $3,179
9, Terry Tucker of Gadsden, 10 bass, 18-12, $2,649
10, Scott Towry of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., 10 bass, 18-8, $2,119
The top 10 co-anglers:
1, Kyle Owen of Bradenton, Fla., 13 bass, 23-4, Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat w/115-hp outboard
2, Cal Culpepper of Hamilton, Ga., 12 bass, 19-14, $2,796
3, Joseph Chilcott of Crestview, Fla., 11 bass, 19-7, $2,236
4, Doug Back of Monticello, Fla., 12 bass, 17-5, $1,957
5, Blake Lewis of Pace, Fla., 13 bass, 17-3, $1,677
6, Randy Hill of Athens, Fla., nine bass, 15-0, $1,398
7, Marcus Corbett of Anniston, nine bass, 14-10, $1,118
8, Brian Jones of Clanton, 10 bass, 14-3, $978
9, Raymond Vargas of Hattiesburg, Miss., seven bass, 12-1, $839
10, Michael Corbett of Oxford, seven bass, 11-5, $699